The UEFA Champions League Final is regularly one of the most-watched sporting events on television. In fact, recent reports suggested that the 2023 version would attract around 450 million viewers worldwide. Because of this, other interests take a back seat.

Pornographic website Pornhub revealed traffic on its page dropped significantly during the recent Champions League Final. Manchester City took on Inter Milan for the European title on Saturday. The Premier League champions eventually won the match by a narrow score of 1-0. Defensive midfielder Rodri rose to the occasion and scored the only goal of the game.

According to data obtained by Mashable, traffic on Pornhub was down 8% during the game here in the United States. Stats compare this to the number of usual users at this time. While this decrease Stateside is significant, the site registered even more of a dip in Italy and the United Kingdom.

Italians avoid Pornhub during Champions League Final

British and Italian soccer fans had more of an interest in the Champions League Final due to the teams involved. City is the reigning Premier League champions of the English division. The Black and Blue is also one of the most popular clubs in Italy and has previously won three European titles. Pornhub claimed traffic on its website in the United Kingdom dropped 16% and was down an astounding 31% in Italy during Saturday’s match.

Nevertheless, it seems as if many Italians coped with Inter’s defeat by flocking back to Pornhub. The site experienced a sharp 17% increase in users immediately following the game. These figures, both high and low, led all European countries involved in the statistics released by the website.

Apple product launches also affect Pornhub’s traffic

News of Pornhub being affected by notable events is not necessarily anything new, though. The company previously released somewhat similar figures when Apple products are officially released. However, the 2023 Champions League Final certainly appeared to affect Pornhub’s traffic a bit more than iPhone or Apple Watch launches.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Future Image