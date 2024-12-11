In a revealing interview, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola stated he has no intention of managing another club after his time with the Citizens, leaving open the possibility of coaching a national team in the future.

Guardiola, speaking on the “Desmontadito” podcast hosted by Spanish chef Dani García, confirmed his decision amidst a challenging period for the club.

He recently extended his contract with City until 2027: “I’m not going to take another team,” Guardiola declared. “I don’t speak about the future… But what I won’t do is leave [Manchester City] to go to another country and manage another club. I won’t have the energy for that.”

Guardiola, who previously managed FC Barcelona and built a legacy in world football from 2008 to 2012, acknowledged the immense demands of club management: “To think about starting again and going through all the processes of training… Uff,” he commented. He emphasized that taking charge of a new club is not something he wishes to repeat.

Open to national team management

While he won’t manage another club, Guardiola didn’t rule out managing a national team: “I would manage a national team, yes, because it’s different; it’s not the daily routine,” he emphasized. While briefly linked with the Brazil and England national teams, these reports proved unfounded.

Guardiola’s immediate focus remains on Manchester City, who face Juventus in a Champions League match on Wednesday. This follows a 3-3 draw against Feyenoord, which visibly frustrated Guardiola.

He has recently extended his contract by two years and emphasized his connection to the club: “Manchester City means a lot to me. This is my ninth season here; we’ve shared incredible moments together. I have a very special feeling for this football club. That’s why I’m so happy to stay for two more seasons.”

Guardiola’s statement comes amid a relatively challenging period for Manchester City, having only secured one victory in their last nine matches across all competitions. Despite these recent struggles, he recently signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2027.