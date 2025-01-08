Cristiano Ronaldo could be edging closer to an unexpected return to the Premier League, according to recent reports. However, fans can rule out Manchester City under Pep Guardiola or Manchester United under Ruben Amorim as possible destinations. Instead, a different club may be preparing to welcome the Portuguese superstar back to English soccer, marking a dramatic twist in his storied career.

Ronaldo’s second stint at Manchester United ended tumultuously in late 2022. After clashing with manager Erik ten Hag and expressing dissatisfaction over limited game time, the legendary forward saw his contract terminated just before the January 2023 transfer window. His frustrations also stemmed from United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League, which ultimately contributed to his exit.

Rather than staying in Europe, Ronaldo opted for a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, signing with Al-Nassr. Since joining, the 39-year-old has maintained remarkable form, amassing 74 goals and 18 assists in just 83 appearances. Despite his individual success, Al-Nassr currently sits fourth in the Saudi Pro League standings after 13 matches this season.

Another Premier League club enters

Recent speculation has identified Chelsea as the club Ronaldo could join should he return to England. According to Spanish media outlets, Ronaldo has reportedly “offered himself” to the London-based side. The Blues’ co-owner Todd Boehly had previously shown interest in bringing Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge during the summer of 2022, but then-manager Thomas Tuchel blocked the move.

This time, the opportunity appears more viable, particularly with Chelsea’s ongoing struggles in the striker department. While Nicolas Jackson impressed early in the season, his recent dip in form has reignited the club’s search for a reliable goal-scorer.

However, the Portuguese’s age and substantial salary demands pose significant challenges. At nearly 40 years old, his signing would deviate from Chelsea’s recent transfer strategy under Boehly, which prioritizes long-term investments over short-term fixes.

Ronaldo’s Current Contract and Future Prospects

Ronaldo’s current deal with Al-Nassr expires in mid-2025, but the final six months of his contract have sparked speculation about his next move. A report from Spain highlights two potential options: committing to Al-Nassr for the foreseeable future or pursuing a fresh start in MLS.

In the MLS, Ronaldo would join a league that has seen its profile soar with the arrival of Lionel Messi. While this option remains on the table, sources indicate that Ronaldo’s desire to return to Europe may outweigh a move to the United States.

Adding another layer to the story, there is also talk of Ronaldo switching Saudi clubs to Al-Hilal. This move could position him to compete in the newly expanded Club World Cup, where Al-Hilal is set to face Real Madrid in the group stage. Such a switch would offer Ronaldo a chance to cement his legacy further while reigniting his rivalry with Messi, should the Argentine also feature in the tournament.