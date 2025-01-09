Neymar’s time at Al-Hilal appears to be nearing an unexpected end, with the Saudi Pro League club reportedly looking for a new marquee player, who is also a Premier League legend to fill the Brazilian’s shoes. While speculation swirls, fans are eager to uncover the identity of the superstar who could take Neymar’s place in Riyadh. One thing is certain: the club’s next target will not be Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar joined Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023 in a record-breaking €90 million transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. However, his tenure has been plagued by injuries, including a serious ACL tear sustained on international duty, limiting him to just seven appearances for the club.

The Blue Waves reportedly view the Neymar experiment as a costly mistake. According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, the Brazilian’s limited contributions and exorbitant salary have cost the club €56 million per game, a staggering figure even for a team with deep pockets. This dissatisfaction has led the Saudi giant to seek alternatives, with rumors suggesting that the 32-year-old may be heading to Inter Miami, where he could reunite with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

New era: Mohamed Salah on Al-Hilal’s radar

The mystery surrounding Neymar’s potential replacement is finally unraveling, with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool emerging as the club’s primary target. The Egyptian superstar, a 32-year-old icon of the Premier League, is reportedly being courted by Al-Hilal to become their next poster boy.

Salah has long been a coveted player in Saudi Arabia, but Liverpool’s reluctance to sell has kept him at Anfield. However, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the Egyptian’s future appears uncertain. “Talks with Liverpool owners have hit a brick wall,” reports Diario AS, adding that Salah himself recently hinted this could be his final year at the club.

Known for their willingness to offer lucrative contracts, the club aims to build its squad around the Egyptian talisman. “Al-Hilal are prepared to make Salah the face of their team,” the report adds, positioning him as the ideal successor to Neymar.

While other suitors have been scarce, the Saudi club’s financial might makes them a formidable contender. Salah’s arrival could elevate the league’s profile further, much like Neymar’s signing did, albeit with expectations of better returns on the pitch.

What’s next for Neymar?

As Jorge Jesus’ side focuses on Salah, Neymar’s future remains uncertain. A move to Inter Miami appears increasingly likely, where he could reunite with Messi, Suarez, and other former Barcelona teammates.

Neymar himself hinted at the possibility, stating in an earlier interview: “I don’t rule out the chance of re-encountering my former teammates on the pitch.” Other options include a return to his boyhood club Santos or exploring opportunities in other leagues.