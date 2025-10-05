Pedri sends strong message to teammates after FC Barcelona’s crushing 4-1 defeat to Sevilla that breaks 10-year record

FC Barcelona were stunned at the Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium as Sevilla dominated the La Liga leaders with a commanding 4-1 victory — a result that ended a 10-year streak. Following the defeat, Barca star Pedri took the opportunity to send a strong message to his teammates.

With young star Lamine Yamal sidelined due to injury, Barcelona traveled to Seville aiming to reclaim the La Liga top spot from Real Madrid after their win the previous day. The Catalan side fell behind with two first-half goals before Marcus Rashford pulled one back in stoppage time. In the second half, Robert Lewandowski missed a crucial penalty in the 76th minute, and as Barca pushed forward searching for an equalizer, they were punished on the counter, with Sevilla sealing a stunning 4-1 win.

Pedri was one of the few players to face the media after the loss and didn’t hold back when assessing Barcelona’s performance. “For me, the team was bad in the first half. I think we haven’t played a match this poorly before… We need to be honest with ourselves,” he said in his post-match interview.

The Spanish midfielder pointed out not only Sevilla’s strengths but also his team’s shortcomings: “I think what we lacked was sharpness. From the pitch, I felt we were missing intensity… We lost most of the duels, and they knew exactly how to attack us. Also, when we had the ball, they pressed us one-on-one, and we didn’t know how to handle it. We need to work on this to improve.”

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammate Pedri during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona.

In a Barcelona side that lacked creativity going forward and stability at the back, Pedri was one of the few bright spots, providing a perfect assist for Rashford’s goal. Despite dominating possession with 61%, Barca were far less clinical in front of goal, and without a natural dribbler like Yamal, they struggled to create clear chances.

The defeat in Seville ends Barcelona’s 15-game unbeaten streak away from home in La Liga. Their next game will be at home against Girona on Sunday, October 18, after the international break — a key opportunity for the Catalans to bounce back before returning to Champions League action against Olympiacos on Matchday 3.

Sevilla break decade-long drought vs. Barcelona

Sevilla have endured turbulent domestic seasons in recent years — flirting with relegation despite their continued success in the Europa League — while Barcelona’s dominance in this fixture remained constant. Now, under former San Jose Earthquakes coach Matías Almeyda, Sevilla finally broke their long-standing winless streak against the Catalans.

The 4-1 result marks Sevilla’s first La Liga win over Barcelona since November 2015, when they earned a narrow 1-0 victory at the Sánchez Pizjuán. Their most recent triumph in any competition came in the 2021 Copa del Rey with a 2-1 win, but a league victory had eluded them until now.

