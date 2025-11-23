Trending topics:
Paul Pogba back after 26 months: AS Monaco’s stellar midfielder opens up on his powerful comeback journey

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Paul Labile, while playing for Juventus FC, looking on.
© Gabriele Maltinti/Getty ImagesPaul Labile, while playing for Juventus FC, looking on.

Paul Pogba, recognized as one of the best players in the world, faced a significant challenge in his career when he received a doping sanction that sidelined him for 811 days, totaling 26 months. Nevertheless, AS Monaco took a chance on Pogba, which thrilled many fans. Following months of injury setbacks during his comeback, Pogba finally returned to the pitch for a few minutes and opened up on his journey.

I’m disappointed to lose, but in the end, it was beautiful… The fans’ welcome really moved me. Seeing them stand up and applaud, I never imagined that. I feel relieved to be playing soccer again, the thing I love most. But there’s still work ahead to regain full fitness and be ready to play 90 minutes… If I don’t perform well for Monaco, I can forget about the French national team,“ Paul Pogba said in the mixed zone in AS Monaco’s defeat.

Although Paul has managed to recover from his thigh and ankle problems, the Frenchman remains far from his best form. He played only about 10 minutes in AS Monaco’s defeat to Rennes. With much of the season still ahead, the 32-year-old star has a great opportunity to regain his physical fitness and competitive rhythm in the French side as he continues to dream of a return to France after several months away.

While Pogba aims to return to his best form, Sebastien Pocognoli warns that the French midfielder’s Manchester United era is over. This doesn’t mean Paul won’t achieve top performances, as his coach acknowledges his strong potential. From what I see, he still possesses the technique we know he has… He can be the best version of himself at AS Monaco; in any case, it will be my role to try and guide him towards that level,” he said, via Reuters.

Paul Pogba of AS Monaco smiling in the bench.

Is it possible for Pogba to return with France to play the 2026 World Cup?

Upon his return to the pitch, Paul Pogba emphasized that his main goal is to regain peak form with AS Monaco, which he believes will strengthen his connection with the French national team. With a spot already secured for the 2026 World Cup, a potential return to the national lineup appears challenging. Didier Deschamps, known for maintaining a stable midfield, seldom alters his game plan.

Paul Pogba’s comeback? AS Monaco coach makes bold claim on the French star: ‘Judge him exactly on what he is now’

Paul Pogba’s comeback? AS Monaco coach makes bold claim on the French star: ‘Judge him exactly on what he is now’

Although Paul Pogba was one of Deschamps’ key players in winning the 2018 World Cup, the coach now bets on a relatively young midfield featuring Manu Kone, Khephren Thuram, Warren Zaire-Emery, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni. The only veteran in the midfield is N’Golo Kante, after years of consistent performance. While Pogba’s potential return cannot be ruled out, it seems unlikely given the high level of competition for his position.

