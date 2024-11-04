A day after scoring the winning goal against Brighton, Mohamed Salah posted a cryptic message about his future at Liverpool. The 2-1 comeback victory, secured by Salah’s decisive goal—described by manager Arne Slot as a “Mo Salah special”—extended the Reds’ impressive start to the season.

Salah, 32, is one of several Merseyside stars facing uncertain futures, with contracts for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk also expiring next June.

“This club belongs at the top of the table. Nothing less,” Salah wrote on social media Sunday. “Every team wins games, but at the end there’s only one champion. That’s what we want. Thanks for your support last night. No matter what happens, I’ll never forget what it feels like to score at Anfield.”

Salah hinted to Sky Sports earlier this season that this could be his last campaign with Liverpool, whom he joined in 2017 from AS Roma. Saturday’s winning goal at Anfield brought his tally to 164 goals in 273 appearances for the club. He’s won the Premier League under Jürgen Klopp (2020), the UEFA Champions League (2019), the FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup.

Slot has repeatedly declined to comment on the futures of Salah, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold when questioned this season.

Micah Richards: Mohamed Salah has decided to stay at Liverpool

Former Fiorentina teammate and current pundit Micah Richards believes Mohamed Salah has decided to remain at Liverpool. The two played seven games together during the 2014-15 season, giving Richards insight into Salah’s mindset. He shared his thoughts on the “Rest is Football” podcast.

“Get it done, sign him,” Richards urged. “I think he wants to stay; I think he wants to break records. He’s outstanding. His consistency is key – he doesn’t always need to play brilliantly to score crucial goals,” Richards added.

From Liverpool’s perspective, while every player is replaceable, they believe he still has two or three good years left, noting that he’s in great physical shape and puts in a lot of effort every match.

Although his speed was remarkable, his real strength lies in his acceleration and finishing abilities, so Liverpool should make a final decision on this matter.