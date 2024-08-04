Crystal Palace wrapped up their preseason tour of the United States in style by claiming the Stateside Cup with an impressive 3-1 victory over Premier League rival West Ham.

This win, following their win against Wolves, showcased Palace’s readiness for the upcoming season and highlighted the effectiveness of Oliver Glasner’s management.

The match kicked off with a bang as Tyrick Mitchell found the back of the net for Crystal Palace within the first 30 seconds. This early goal set the tone for a high-energy game.

However, West Ham responded swiftly. Michail Antonio capitalized on a defensive error by Chris Richards, equalizing the score in the 21st minute.

Antonio’s confidence was evident as he coolly slotted the ball past Dean Henderson; much to the delight of the Hammers’ fans present at Raymond James Stadium.

Despite the early equalizer, Palace maintained the pressure and created numerous opportunities. Will Hughes and Odsonne Edouard were both denied by West Ham’s goalkeeper, Lukasz Fabianski.

The Polish veteran made a series of impressive saves. Jordan Ayew missed a golden chance just before halftime, keeping the score level at 1-1 as both teams headed into the break.

The second half saw Crystal Palace elevate their game. Jeffrey Schlupp’s well-placed header in the 66th minute restored the Eagles’ lead. This goal came from a perfect cross by Jordan Ayew, which Schlupp expertly directed over Fabianski. Just minutes later, Odsonne Edouard extended the lead to 3-1 with a powerful finish. He outmaneuvered Maximilian Kilman and slipped the ball under the Pole.

The Statside Cup is heading to Selhurst Park The Statside Cup is heading to Selhurst Park

Defensive woes for West Ham

West Ham struggled defensively, particularly in the second half. Nayef Aguerd’s loss of possession was crucial, leading directly to Edouard’s goal. Despite attempts to regain control, the Hammers’ defense was unable to contain Palace’s relentless attack. Fabiański’s continued heroics in goal prevented a wider margin of defeat, but West Ham’s defensive lapses were too significant to overcome.

Palace’s victory was marked by standout performances from several players. Tyrick Mitchell’s early goal set the stage, while Jeffrey Schlupp and Odsonne Edouard’s goals sealed the win. Fabianski’s efforts in goal for West Ham were commendable, keeping the scoreline respectable despite his team’s defensive struggles.

For Crystal Palace, the preseason tour was a testament to their improved cohesion and tactical discipline under Oliver Glasner. The manager’s strategies were evident in Palace’s pressing game and quick transitions. West Ham, on the other hand, showed glimpses of potential, particularly through Antonio’s solo efforts, but lacked consistency and defensive stability.

What have both teams learned from US tour?

As both teams return to England, the Galziers can take pride in their Stateside Cup victory and the strong performances from their squad. This preseason success will boost their confidence heading into the Premier League season. West Ham, however, will need to address their defensive issues and work on integrating new squad members effectively.

Julen Lopetegui has his work cut out for him, as the Hammers will need to tighten their defense and improve their overall team coordination. The recruitment of another central defender and right-back might become a priority to strengthen their backline.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire