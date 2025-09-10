Otávio breaks silence on exit from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr to join Saudi Pro League rival

Al Nassr wrapped up a busy 2025 summer transfer window with several high-profile moves both on the field and in the front office, many influenced by Cristiano Ronaldo’s growing role at the club. Among the latest departures was Portuguese winger Otávio, who has now broken his silence after leaving for Saudi Pro League rival Al Qadsiah.

The move was made official on Tuesday. “Al Nassr can confirm the transfer of Otávio Monteiro to Al Qadsiah. Thank you for everything,” the club said in a statement. The 30-year-old signed a two-year deal with his new team, with the option for a third, leaving Al Nassr on a free transfer.

Otávio had joined Al Nassr in August 2023 from Porto, where he was considered one of the club’s cornerstones. The Saudi side paid the Portuguese giants a €60 million fee (about $65 million) to secure his services. Across two seasons in Riyadh, he made 84 appearances, tallying 12 goals and 16 assists — numbers that ultimately fell short of the expectations set when he arrived.

Since Jorge Jesus took over at Al Nassr, Otávio’s future had looked uncertain. He was left out of both the team’s European preseason tour and their trip to Hong Kong for the Saudi Super Cup. With the summer arrivals of João Félix and Kingsley Coman, his chances of featuring regularly alongside Ronaldo diminished, paving the way for his departure.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Otavio of Al Nassr look on during the warm up prior to the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr v Al Riyadh at Al-Awwal Park on April 12, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Otavio’s farewell message

Following the announcement, Otávio shared an emotional message on social media: “The time has come to say goodbye, and it’s not easy to find the right words. I arrived in a different country, with its own unique culture, and I couldn’t have asked for better people to welcome me. Each of you received me as one of your own and made this experience truly special.”

He also expressed regret about the way his exit unfolded. “This is not the way I would have wished to leave Al Nassr, but football is like that…full of decisions that are sometimes beyond our control. Even though it was not my choice, I respect and accept it, because it is part of this journey. Riyadh will always remain a special place in my life, a city that left its mark on me, and gave me the chance to meet extraordinary people. I carry with me memories that will last forever and the feeling that I gave everything, on and off the pitch,” he stated.

Otávio closed by addressing the fans directly: “To the Al Nassr fans, thank you for your constant support and for making me feel part of this family. You have been special in every moment, and you deserve so much more. I wish you all the greatest happiness and a future filled with success. Thank you, Al Nassr.”