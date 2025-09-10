Trending topics:
Saudi Pro League
Otávio breaks silence on exit from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr to join Saudi Pro League rival

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Otavio of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring 2nd goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al Fateh at Al Awwal Park Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Al Nassr wrapped up a busy 2025 summer transfer window with several high-profile moves both on the field and in the front office, many influenced by Cristiano Ronaldo’s growing role at the club. Among the latest departures was Portuguese winger Otávio, who has now broken his silence after leaving for Saudi Pro League rival Al Qadsiah.

The move was made official on Tuesday. “Al Nassr can confirm the transfer of Otávio Monteiro to Al Qadsiah. Thank you for everything,” the club said in a statement. The 30-year-old signed a two-year deal with his new team, with the option for a third, leaving Al Nassr on a free transfer.

Otávio had joined Al Nassr in August 2023 from Porto, where he was considered one of the club’s cornerstones. The Saudi side paid the Portuguese giants a €60 million fee (about $65 million) to secure his services. Across two seasons in Riyadh, he made 84 appearances, tallying 12 goals and 16 assists — numbers that ultimately fell short of the expectations set when he arrived.

Since Jorge Jesus took over at Al Nassr, Otávio’s future had looked uncertain. He was left out of both the team’s European preseason tour and their trip to Hong Kong for the Saudi Super Cup. With the summer arrivals of João Félix and Kingsley Coman, his chances of featuring regularly alongside Ronaldo diminished, paving the way for his departure.

Otavio’s farewell message

Following the announcement, Otávio shared an emotional message on social media: “The time has come to say goodbye, and it’s not easy to find the right words. I arrived in a different country, with its own unique culture, and I couldn’t have asked for better people to welcome me. Each of you received me as one of your own and made this experience truly special.”

