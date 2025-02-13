Inter Miami CF manager Javier Mascherano has confirmed that Lionel Messi will feature in the team’s final preseason match against Orlando City SC on Friday, February 14th, at 7:30 PM at Raymond James Stadium. Mascherano stated that Messi, along with other key starters, will play, aiming to give all players ample playing time before the start of the regular season.

This announcement has generated significant excitement, with Rob Higgins, Executive Director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, highlighting the unique opportunity for fans to witness Messi in action.

The exhibition match between Orlando City and Inter Miami serves as a valuable preseason test for both teams. Orlando City, having played only two matches so far, will aim to gauge their readiness against a strong opponent.

Their performance will indicate their level of preparedness heading into the new MLS season, while the match provides a challenging test against a top team. Inter Miami, undefeated in its preseason matches, will enter the game with considerable confidence, aiming to maintain its momentum.

Team news and predicted lineups

Orlando City will be without striker Duncan McGuire due to a shoulder injury. Inter Miami will also be without midfielder Ian Fray, who suffered an ACL injury and is expected to return in July. Both teams are expected to field strong lineups, providing a meaningful assessment of their current form and readiness for the upcoming season.

Potential starting lineups for both teams suggest a competitive matchup. Inter Miami’s lineup, featuring Messi alongside Suárez, Busquets, and other key players, projects a highly offensive strategy that will present a substantial threat to Orlando City’s defense.

Orlando City

Predicted lineup (4-3-3): Gallese (GK), Freeman, Schlegel, Brekalo, Santos, Araujo, Cartagena, Ojeda, Caraballo, Tsukada & Muriel

Inter Miami

Predicted lineup (4-3-3): Ustari (GK), Weigandt, Picault, Martinez, Alaba, Ruiz, Busquets, Rdeondo, Allende, Suarez & Messi

The match promises to be a highly anticipated event, given Messi’s presence and the teams’ preparations for the new season. Inter Miami, boasting an undefeated preseason record, will look to continue its strong form.