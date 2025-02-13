Real Madrid is reportedly considering a move for Arsenal’s William Saliba to bolster its defensive line. While the club currently has experienced players like Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, and David Alaba, the latter two are considered veterans (31 and 32 years old respectively), and Jesús Vallejo’s departure this summer further reduces the team’s depth in central defense.

This situation is prompting Real Madrid to explore options for additional defensive reinforcements in the summer transfer window, focusing on experienced, elite-level players with significant potential.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal‘s 23-year-old William Saliba fits Real Madrid’s desired profile. Saliba’s established role as Arsenal’s defensive leader makes him an attractive addition. The fact that he hails from Bondy, the same city as Kylian Mbappé, adds an interesting side note to this potential transfer. His age, experience, and leadership would make him a valuable addition to the Real Madrid team.

A challenging and expensive pursuit

Real Madrid recognizes that acquiring Saliba will be an expensive undertaking. His current market value is estimated at $80 million, reflecting his importance to Arsenal and the potential competition for his signature.

Despite the significant financial implication, Real Madrid is reportedly starting preliminary work to explore this possibility. The high cost associated with this potential transfer underscores Saliba’s importance to Arsenal, and indicates the intensity of the competition between top European clubs vying for his signature.

While the pursuit of Saliba is still in its preliminary stages, Real Madrid’s reported interest suggests that the club is actively exploring this potential transfer. The club’s proactive efforts highlight their determination to strengthen the defensive line and maintain competitiveness at the highest level.