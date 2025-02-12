Inter Miami midfielder Federico Redondo, who joined the club alongside Lionel Messi, has made some bold predictions about the team’s potential performance in both the Premier League and MLS.

His comments, showcasing confidence and a willingness to state his belief, clearly signal his assessment of the team and his expectation of a successful season ahead.

Redondo boldly predicted that if Inter Miami were to compete in the Premier League, they would finish in Europa League qualifying positions. He further asserted that Paris Saint-Germain, Messi’s former club, would finish second in the MLS, behind Inter Miami.

These bold statements underscore Redondo’s confidence in Inter Miami’s ability to compete at a high level and his expectation of a successful season. This bold prediction reflects a clear belief in the team’s quality, emphasizing their strength and potential.

Preparing for the regular season

Inter Miami, led by manager Javier Mascherano, is currently preparing for the start of the regular season. The team has recently participated in several high-profile friendly matches against teams such as Club América (Mexico) and Universitario de Deportes (Peru).

This preparation will play a key role in the team’s readiness for the upcoming season and will allow the players to demonstrate their ability and fitness levels before the competition begins.

Redondo’s confident predictions reflect a high level of ambition within the Inter Miami squad. While his statements should be viewed as playful projections rather than a serious assessment, they showcase confidence and set a high bar for expectations regarding the team’s performance.