Honorary Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has voiced strong opposition to the expanded 2025 Club World Cup. As a legendary figure in German soccer, he is known for his candid opinions. Thus, he has not held back in expressing his concerns over what he sees as the increasingly crowded soccer calendar. He believes it is pushing the sport—and its players—to a breaking point.

In the 2025 season, the Club World Cup will undergo a significant transformation. The tournament, which used to feature seven teams, will expand to include 32 teams; similar to the format of the World Cup. The competition will take place every four years; and the first of these expanded tournaments will run from June 15 to July 13, 2025, in the United States.

The 32 participating teams are divided into eight groups of four; with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Round of 16. The knockout stages will proceed with single-elimination matches until FIFA can crown a champion. For Europe, the allocation includes the last four Champions League winners and eight additional teams; all this based on their performance in the Champions League over the last four seasons. Other continents will have their own qualification criteria, leading to a diverse but tightly packed-tournament.

Concerns over player welfare

While the expanded format promises more excitement for fans, it has raised significant concerns about player welfare. The new schedule demands that players compete in up to seven matches over a month, starting just two weeks after the Champions League final. This tight timeline leaves little room for rest and recovery, increasing the risk of injuries and burnout among top players.

Player unions, including the international players’ union FIFPRO as well as the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), have voiced their opposition to the new format. They argue that the tournament violates professional contracts, which stipulate a minimum three-week break between seasons. These concerns have led to legal challenges against FIFA, with the matter set to escalate to the European Court of Justice.

Hoeness joins chorus of critics

Uli Hoeness has also been one of the most vocal critics of the expanded tournament. Speaking at a sponsored event with the Ehrmann dairy company in Rottach-Egern, Hoeness did not mince words in his criticism of the plans set forth by soccer’s governing bodies.

“It can’t go on like this. This accumulation of competitions must be stopped,” the 72-year-old declared. “Sensible people in this business, and that includes many big clubs, think alike. Real Madrid have the same worries as us. At some point, enough is enough.” He emphasized that constant additions of new competitions and expansions of new ones do not serve the sport’s best interests.

Hoeness also highlighted the risks that such an overloaded schedule poses to players. “What some functionaries at UEFA or FIFA are planning is madness. It won’t make the sport better, but worse. With players getting injured more often and being less performance-ready, eventually, interest will wane. If you have highlights every third day, it’s no longer interesting,” he said.

PHOTOS: IMAGO