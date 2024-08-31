Belgium’s coach, Domenico Tedesco, has announced the squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches; making some surprising decisions that reflect both his confidence in the future and his respect for experience, this includes dropping Romelu Lukaku.

Amidst concerns about the demanding season ahead, Tedesco has included Kevin De Bruyne in the squad; emphasizing his pivotal role in transitioning to a younger team. Meanwhile, notable absences such as Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois have sparked discussions about the future direction of Belgium’s national team.

Kevin De Bruyne has been a cornerstone of both Manchester City and the Belgian national team. However, despite that, he was the subject of much speculation regarding his international future. Concerns were raised about the 33-year-old’s ability to handle the demanding schedule; given his heavy commitments with both club and country. However, Tedesco made it clear that the City star remains integral to his plans.

Speaking on his inclusion, Tedesco stated, “Kevin is our captain, and I think that around him, we can let these young players grow.” Despite omitting several regulars to create opportunities for younger talents, Tedesco underscored the importance of De Bruyne’s experience and leadership in guiding the next generation of Belgian players during the six Nations League Group A2 matches between September and November.

Who has Tedesco omitted?

One of the most surprising omissions from the squad is Romelu Lukaku, Belgium’s all-time leading goalscorer. Lukaku recently completed a transfer to Napoli from Chelsea and has requested time off to focus on his fitness. The striker, who has scored 85 goals in 119 appearances for the Red Devils, has struggled to find form at recent major tournaments; failing to score in the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024.

Tedesco explained Lukaku’s absence, saying, “Romelu himself asked me not to be called up. He had a difficult preparation and has only just made his transfer. He is not in good enough shape to come, he is honest, and that is good”. In his absence, Leipzig’s Lois Openda, Atalanta’s Charles De Ketelaere, and Borussia Dortmund’s Julien Duranville will lead the line.

Another significant exclusion from the squad is Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Courtois has been absent from the national team since a public dispute with Tedesco over the team’s captaincy, which led to Courtois walking out of a training camp in 2023. The goalkeeper recently announced on social media that he will not represent Belgium as long as the manager remains in charge. This ongoing rift leaves Belgium without one of their most experienced players as they embark on their Nations League campaign.

New generation takes center stage

Belgium’s squad selection signals a shift towards integrating younger players while maintaining a core of experienced leaders like De Bruyne. Notably, Yannick Carrasco, Leandro Trossard, and Axel Witsel have also been left out; especially as Tedesco looks to test emerging talents in the lead-up to the 2024 World Cup Qualifiers.

Their Nations League campaign begins on September 6 against Israel; UEFA moved the game from Brussels to Debrecen, Hungary, for security reasons. Just three days later, Belgium will face France in Lyon, marking the start of a challenging group stage that also includes Italy.

