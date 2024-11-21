Inter Miami, still reeling from an unexpected early playoff exit, is at a crossroads. With Tata Martino stepping down as head coach due to ‘personal reasons,’ the Florida-based MLS team is on the hunt for a replacement. For a club that boasts the likes of Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets, the next coach must not only handle the pressures of stardom but also guide the team through what could be Messi’s final season in Miami.

While the vacancy has led to speculation about high-profile candidates, one name—Xavi Hernandez—has emerged prominently in rumors. Despite his availability, it seems that the Spaniard will not be taking the reins at Inter Miami, but the reasons for this decision are unexpected and intriguing.

Following their Supporters’ Shield victory, Inter Miami was a favorite to make a deep run in the MLS playoffs. Instead, they suffered a shock first-round exit to Atlanta United. This disappointing end to the season, coupled with Martino’s resignation, has left David Beckham and the Miami leadership scrambling for a replacement to lead their star-studded squad.

The team’s next coach will inherit not just the pressure of managing Messi but also the responsibility of deciding whether Luis Suarez, another Barcelona legend, should join the squad or extend his tenure. This makes the Herons’ job one of the most high-profile vacancies in global soccer, drawing widespread interest and speculation.

Xavi and Barcelona connection

Xavi Hernandez’s name quickly surfaced as a potential replacement. The idea of reuniting Xavi with his former Barcelona teammates—Messi, Alba, Suarez, and Busquets—seemed like a natural fit on the surface. However, according to Cadena SER, Xavi was never seriously considered for the job.

The reason? Tensions with some of his former teammates. While the coach maintains a strong relationship with Busquets and a professional rapport with Messi, his ties with Jordi Alba are reportedly “completely broken.”

During his tenure as the Blaugrana’s coach, Xavi favored promoting Alejandro Balde over Alba, encouraging the veteran defender to leave the club before his contract expired. This decision reportedly caused significant strain, with sources describing their relationship as “not just bad, but irreparable.” “Xavi and Alba’s ties are marked by broken personal and professional ties,” Cadena SER noted. With Messi’s influence in Miami, even a cooled relationship with the 44-year-old boss could complicate the locker room dynamics.

Why Xavi was never option

Though Argentine outlets speculated that Messi himself requested Xavi’s appointment, this appears unlikely. As per Sport, Xavi’s strained relationships were a key reason he was not approached. Moreover, Xavi reportedly has his sights set on a bigger opportunity in Europe, making the MLS job less appealing.

Adding to the mystery, Inter Miami officials were reportedly already negotiating with another candidate when Xavi’s name began circulating in the media. A formal announcement regarding the new coach could come within days, making the 44-year-old’s appointment a non-starter.

What’s next for Xavi?

Xavi remains a coveted figure in the football world. After leaving Barcelona in June, he has been linked to several high-profile roles, including Manchester United, which ultimately opted for Ruben Amorim. Other rumors suggest that Qatar’s national team could be a future destination, given the veteran’s history in the region.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, is looking forward to turning the page with a new coach to ensure they capitalize on the talents of their star-studded squad. While the idea of the Spaniard managing Messi and his former teammates in Miami was enticing, the reality of fractured relationships and differing career ambitions made it impossible.