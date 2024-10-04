Manchester United not being in the UEFA Champions League this season underscores their current struggles on the pitch. Erik ten Hag’s side finished eighth in the Premier League last season. Thus, have been unable to secure a place among Europe’s elite. Nonetheless, their continued exclusion from the Champions League could have serious financial implications for the club.

Despite significant changes to the competition this year, including new branding, graphics, and format, Manchester United remains on the outside looking in. The club managed to qualify for the 2024-25 Europa League thanks to their FA Cup triumph over Manchester City. However, this secondary tournament offers nowhere near the financial rewards or prestige of the Champions League. As a result, the pressure is mounting for them to return to Europe’s top-tier competition—and fast.

The ongoing failure to qualify for the Champions League may result in severe financial consequences. The Sun says the club’s partnership with Adidas includes a clause that would see a 30% reduction in annual payments if they don’t qualify for the Champions League for two consecutive seasons. That clause alone could significantly hurt the club’s finances. Also, missing out on Europe’s premier competition would mean further losses in broadcasting revenue, sponsorship deals, and matchday income.

“Securing a return to the Champions League for next season is imperative for the club”, the report says, emphasizing the financial urgency. The loss of revenue would hit the club hard, making it increasingly difficult to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, which regulate spending and profitability.

Failing to for the Champions League in the 2025-26 season might worsen United’s financial problems, putting them in a vulnerable situation. Especially considering their high pay bill and the substantial expenses linked with managing one of the world’s largest teams.

On-field struggles intensify pressure for United without Champions League

Manchester United’s start to the 2023-24 Premier League season has been far from ideal. After six matches, they sit in 13th place, having secured only seven points. Their recent 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur has exacerbated concerns over Erik ten Hag’s future as manager. With their Europa League future already in the air and a challenging domestic clash against Aston Villa, many believe that a poor run of results could lead to the manager’s dismissal.

The Red Devils are already six points off the top four. The climb to a Champions League spot seems steep. If their domestic struggles continue, the Europa League could represent their best opportunity. That is if they want to secure a place in next season’s Champions League. Winning the Europa League grants automatic qualification for the Champions League. It could be a lifeline for United given their current form.

Despite the tumultuous start, there remains some optimism. Manchester United has a squad capable of competing for top honors. There is a belief within the club that a turnaround is possible. “It is not impossible,” the report noted. A string of positive results could change their fortunes. However, time is running out, and every poor performance chips away at the club’s chances of returning to the Champions League next season.

Long-term implications and Ratcliffe’s involvement

In addition to their immediate on-field and financial concerns, the Old Trafford outfit faces long-term issues that must be addressed to prevent further decline. The arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS as a part-owner has been viewed as a positive step. Moreover, there is still considerable work ahead to bring the club back to the level of serious title contenders.

Ratcliffe’s involvement could bring a more strategic approach to club management. Without the Champions League scene, the rebuilding process becomes even more challenging. The financial muscle needed to attract top talent and compete for major trophies is significantly weaker without the allure—and revenue—of Europe’s premier competition.

