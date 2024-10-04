FIFA has unveiled a groundbreaking decision that will affect clubs participating in the 2025 Club World Cup. The tournament’s organizing body has instituted a 10-day transfer window, from June 1 to June 10, 2025. This will ease transfers and settle contractual disputes. This move comes as a direct response to the challenges posed by the scheduling of the Club World Cup. It will take place in the United States from June 15 to July 13, 2025.

One of the most pressing issues surrounding the tournament is the expiration of player contracts during the competition. Typically, many contracts expire on June 30, which would fall right in the middle of the Club World Cup. This has raised concerns about how clubs will manage their squads. For example, key players can suddenly become free agents during the event. Notable names such as Kevin De Bruyne, and Luka Modric could face uncertainty. Each of their contracts expires at that time.

To address this, FIFA announced that it will allow clubs involved in the Club World Cup to make use of a special transfer window in early June.

“Member Associations will have the option of opening an exceptional registration window from June 1 to June 10 before the start of the competition,” FIFA confirmed after a council meeting. To provide teams more time to bolster their rosters before the competition, they have set this window up.

No contract extensions for expiring players

Teams are free to make trades in the lead-up to the tournament. However, FIFA has made it plain that players whose contracts are up in the middle of the event will not be given temporary extensions to remain with their current clubs. Despite initial hopes from clubs and players alike, the governing body ruled out the possibility of extending contracts beyond their natural expiration date. They stated that clubs and players will have to “find an appropriate solution to facilitate the players’ participation.”

However, FIFA will give clubs some flexibility regarding mid-tournament squad changes. Between June 27 and July 3, 2025, teams will be allowed to replace players who leave due to expiring contracts. This restricted in-competition registration period gives clubs a limited opportunity to adjust their squads without breaching transfer regulations.

Preparing for revamped Club World Cup

The 2025 Club World Cup will be the first edition of the tournament to feature 32 teams. It is a massive jump from its previous format of just seven teams. Clubs from all six continental federations will compete in the United States. Thus, they will play a total of 63 matches across various venues. For example, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles will host games. Already confirmed participants include recent UEFA Champions League winners such as Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Chelsea.

FIFA’s introduction of this new transfer window is not just about easing the burden on clubs. It’s also about providing legal clarity. With contracts set to expire during the tournament, there were concerns about the legal status of players. By opening a special window in early June, FIFA ensures that clubs will have the proper framework to make squad adjustments without any legal ambiguity.

A report from Marca highlighted that the transfer window would help “provide legal coverage for contracts expiring towards the end of June 2025”. In addition, FIFA aims to “make it easier for teams to sign players” ahead of the competition.

Despite FIFA’s efforts, there are still some concerns from players and managers regarding the additional demands placed on athletes. Rodri, Kounde, and Carvajal, among others, have raised questions about the growing number of matches players are required to participate in each season. However, the governing body seems determined to push forward with its vision of an expanded and more competitive Club World Cup.

PHOTOS: IMAGO