Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has claimed that his team cannot compete with Arsenal and Manchester City just yet. The Italian coach is off to a fairly solid start with the Blues so far this season. The West London side currently sits fourth in the Premier League table, just a point behind the two title favorites.

Maresca, however, was given a tough first task with his new club. In his first English top-flight fixture, the coach led Chelsea against City. Despite the match being played at Stamford Bridge, the reigning English champions topped their opponents by a score of 2-0 on the day. The Blues ultimately could not capitalize on their scoring chances in the match.

Despite starting the 2024/25 campaign with a big defeat, Maresca has not lost a Premier League game since. Chelsea has also recorded some lopsided victories since the opening fixture as well. This includes a 6-2 win over Wolves, a 3-0 triumph at West Ham, and most recently, a 4-2 victory against Brighton.

Maresca claims Chelsea needs time to get to level of Arsenal, Man City

While there have been positive signs at Chelsea with Maresca at the helm, the coach wants to limit expectations for the season. “I really don’t think we can compete with City or Arsenal,” Maresca told reporters after a Conference League win against Gent on Thursday.

The Blues boss backed up his statement by pointing to stability at both of the rival clubs. City manager Pep Guardiola and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta are two of the longest-tenured coaches in the entire Premier League. Maresca, on the other hand, has only been with Chelsea for a few months.

“I really think that because we are not ready,” continued Maresca. “The reason is that City has worked with the same manager for nine years and Arsenal for five years. If you want to compete for big things, you need that time.”

“After Arsenal beat PSG they asked Luis Enrique and he said the same thing that Arsenal have had the same manager for five years and them only a year and a half.”

“Imagine us, only three months… so it’s a huge difference. So, I am really convinced we cannot compete with those clubs.”

Chelsea faces massive Premier League test in coming weeks

Maresca’s comments are likely a way to help keep mounting pressure off of his players. Chelsea officials have outspent every other Premier League club, including City and Arsenal, in the transfer market in recent years. For instance, the Blues have shelled out well over $1.5 billion on new players over the last five windows.

Because of this massive spending, Chelsea should be targeting Premier League and European titles. This, however, has not yet been the case since the new ownership took over. The Blues have finished 12th and sixth in the final standings in each of the last two campaigns.

Nevertheless, Chelsea could very well finally turn the corner this season. A lot more will be known about the club, however, in the coming weeks. The Blues face a tough test in league play following the next international break. After hosting Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Chelsea is scheduled to face Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United, and Arsenal in consecutive weeks.

PHOTOS: IMAGO