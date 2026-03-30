Ibrahima Konate’s uncertain future reportedly pushes Liverpool to chase Maxence Lacroix, battling Chelsea

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Liverpool have continued to pursue a contract extension for Ibrahima Konaté, whose current deal expires at the end of the season. Despite their efforts, the Frenchman has yet to sign the extension, prompting the Reds to look for a replacement. In light of this, Maxence Lacroix has emerged as the clear favorite to bolster the Reds’ defense, competing with Chelsea for his arrival.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool remain focused on renewing Ibrahima Konaté. Despite growing interest from Real Madrid and other teams, the Reds remain optimistic, making gradual progress in negotiations with the Frenchman. They have also submitted a lucrative renewal offer, aiming to secure his long-term future. However, they are already looking at Maxence Lacroix as a reliable alternative.

After establishing at Crystal Palace as an undisputed starter, Maxence has attracted attention not only from Liverpool, but also from Chelsea and Aston Villa. Moreover, the Reds will not find it easy to secure his signing, as the Eagles have also lost Marc Guéhi and could be very reluctant to let the Frenchman leave. Because of this, the 25-year-old defender could be involved in a high-value transfer.

Maxence Lacroix has managed to impress with his performances in the Premier League. With his pace and physicality, the Frenchman is already one of the most eye-catching defenders in Europe. With only 25 years old, Liverpool could look to prioritize his signing, as he would be an ideal complement to Virgil van Dijk and compatible with Micky van de Ven and his potential arrival.

Maxence Lacroix of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match.

Not only Lacroix: Liverpool reportedly chase Luka Vuskovic

Due to constant injuries, Liverpool have struggled to perform defensively, lacking depth in rotation. For this reason, they are looking to make several changes, casting doubt over the futures of Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konaté. While Maxence Lacroix emerges as a strong option to reinforce the backline, the Reds are also reportedly considering the arrival of Luka Vušković.

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According to BILD, the Reds are closely monitoring Vušković’s development, as he has impressed during his loan spell at Hamburger SV. At just 19 years old, the Croatian is already one of the best young defenders in the world. For that reason, Tottenham Hotspur could demand a significant fee for his transfer as he holds a contract until 2030. However, if the player pushes for a move, Liverpool would be open to signing him, willing to make a significant financial outlay.