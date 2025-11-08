Messi’s Inter Miami reach MLS Playoffs semifinals for the first time: Who and when will they face next?

Inter Miami entered Saturday’s match at Chase Stadium needing a win over Nashville SC to reach the MLS Playoffs semifinals for the first time in club history. Led by a spectacular performance from Lionel Messi, who scored a crucial brace, they achieved it — and are now just three wins away from the title.

The Herons had won Game 1 at home but then fell at Geodis Park, forcing a decisive third game back at Chase Stadium. This time, they approached the match with the focus and intensity required, knowing that a loss would end their season.

Messi’s first-half brace set the tone for Inter Miami, who then focused on managing their lead and using the clock to their advantage. The plan worked to perfection — Tadeo Allende added another brace, and when the referee blew the final whistle, it confirmed a historic milestone for the Florida side.

In their five previous MLS seasons, Inter Miami had never reached the Eastern Conference semifinals. Twice they were eliminated in the first round — including last year’s surprising exit to Atlanta United after finishing as the top team in the regular season. They also lost once in the play-in round, while in the other two campaigns they failed to qualify for the postseason altogether.

Evander’s FC Cincinnati will be Inter Miami’s next rival.

Who will Inter Miami face in the semifinals?

With their spot in the next round secured, head coach Javier Mascherano and his staff will now turn their focus to analyzing their upcoming opponent: FC Cincinnati. Pat Noonan’s team also needed a Game 3, edging Columbus Crew 2–1 to move on.

FC Cincinnati will host Inter Miami, as the MLS Playoffs format changes from this stage onward — no longer a best-of-three, but a single-elimination match played at the home stadium of the higher seed.

In the regular season standings, Cincinnati finished with 65 points — the same total as Inter Miami. However, Cincinnati’s extra victory proved decisive, giving them home-field advantage for the semifinal at TQL Stadium.

When will Cincinnati and Inter Miami play?

Following Saturday’s match against Nashville SC, Inter Miami will have plenty of time to prepare for their next challenge. The MLS Playoffs will pause for the international break, during which top players around the world will join their national teams for World Cup qualifiers or friendlies.

Because of that, there will be no club action next weekend, and the playoffs will resume once the FIFA break concludes. While the official date has yet to be confirmed, the semifinal between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami is expected to be played during the weekend of November 22–23.