One of the hottest debates in soccer recently was sparked by Cristiano Ronaldo, who boldly claimed that the Saudi Pro League is superior to France’s Ligue 1. Now, Al Hilal star Neymar has added his voice to the conversation, seemingly settling the debate.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has made massive investments to elevate its soccer profile, from acquiring stakes in European clubs to signing top-tier global talent for the Saudi Pro League (SPL). This rapid development prompted Ronaldo, the league’s biggest ambassador, to declare it better than Ligue 1—a sentiment Neymar appears to echo.

Speaking with CNN Sport, Neymar addressed Ronaldo’s statement, aligning himself with the Portuguese star’s opinion. “Today I think it is. I think the level of the Saudi Pro League is increasing, and from what I see it’s better than Ligue 1,” Neymar admitted to Amanda Davies.

The Brazilian forward further elaborated, acknowledging the strength of Ligue 1 but crediting Saudi Arabia’s aggressive recruitment of top players as the differentiating factor. “Ligue 1 has its positives. The league is very strong. I played in it, so I know this well. Today the players in the Saudi Pro League are better,” Neymar added.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say?

Since joining Al Nassr in December 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo has become the face of Saudi soccer’s transformation. His high-profile move paved the way for numerous global stars to join the SPL. At the Globe Soccer Awards, Ronaldo didn’t hold back in championing the league’s level.

“The French league? Of course (it is worse). I don’t say that because I play there. They should go there and play there, to see. To run in 38, 39, 40 degrees and sprint a few times, just to see how they’re going to be. Don’t believe in my words—go there and see,” he stated.

Neymar’s experience in Saudi Arabia

While Neymar’s contributions to Al Hilal have been limited due to an ACL injury, his time in Saudi Arabia has left a lasting impression. Asked about his experience in the country, Neymar expressed admiration for its rapid development and the ambitious goals set for the future.

“It’s totally different to what I’d expected. Saudi Arabia has surprised me in a positive way. The people, the country, the cities, the culture. I think it’s a country that’s continually growing. It will also host the World Cup in 2034, which I think it’s incredible,” the Brazilian star admitted.