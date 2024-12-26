Neymar Jr.‘s 2024 has been marred by injury. After suffering a serious knee ligament injury playing for Brazil against Uruguay in November 2023, he has seen limited playing time. His return to action for Al Hilal, after a 371-day absence, was short-lived as he suffered a further setback, this time a hamstring injury in his right leg.

The injury is sure to be a setback for both the club and the player. His continued injuries have raised some concerns about the player’s ability to remain at the highest levels of the sport.

While recovering to prepare for the 2025 season, Neymar participated in a poker tournament in São Paulo. There, he signed a Santos FC shirt for a fan, showcasing his deep affection for the club where he began his professional career in 2009. While signing the shirt, Neymar displayed remarkable emotion and commented on the legacy and impact of the club.

Upon signing the shirt and seeing the Santos crest, which now includes a crown in tribute to the late Pelé, Neymar expressed his immense love for the club. “This is the greatest team in the world. Santos! The greatest team in the world. Greater than everything,” he declared, beaming. He continued, highlighting the legacy of Pelé, saying, “Pelé came from here, and the prince (referring to himself). Did anyone do more than Pelé here?” His comments show the deep impact the club has had on his career and his life. He identifies himself with both the club and the legacy of Pelé. The statements indicate the depth of his affection for the club.

Return to Santos: Fueling the rumors

Neymar’s heartfelt tribute fueled speculation of a potential return to Santos, the club where he played from 2009 to 2013, winning six major titles including the 2011 Copa Libertadores. The club and its fans will be hoping that the player might be willing to make a return to his former club. The prospect of such a move is likely to be an attractive one for the player.

Despite the rumors and fan hopes, Neymar is under contract with Al Hilal until June 2025. His future therefore remains uncertain. The player’s contract situation creates a significant barrier to any potential move. A decision on his future is therefore likely to depend on the player himself, as well as the clubs that may be interested in his services.

Neymar’s career began at Santos, and his time there is considered one of the most successful periods for a young player at the club. The club itself is hoping to rebuild after a difficult period, and the return of such a well-known player could certainly play a major role in this process.