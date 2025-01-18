A debate over the quality of soccer leagues has sparked a war of words between two icons. Cristiano Ronaldo’s assertion that the Saudi Pro League is superior to Ligue 1 has drawn criticismfrom Zlatan Ibrahimovic, one of the French top flight’s all-time greats. While Ronaldo passionately defended his stance, Ibrahimovic dismissed the claim with characteristic bluntness, branding it baseless.

Speaking at the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, the Portuguese declared the Saudi Pro League superior to France’s Ligue 1. The 39-year-old, now a prominent figure at Al-Nassr, argued that the league offers a unique level of difficulty, citing factors like climate and rising player quality.

“The Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1, of course,” Ronaldo said. “I’m not saying that because I play here. People should come and see for themselves. Try sprinting at full speed in 38, 39, or 40 degrees. In France, there’s only one club; the rest are dead. PSG has the money and the best players, and no one can come close to them.”

Ronaldo’s remarks were further supported by ex-PSG star Neymar who joined Al-Hilal in 2023. The Brazilian ace echoed the sentiment, stating to CNN Sport: “The level of the Saudi Pro League is increasing, and from what I see, it’s better than Ligue 1.”

How did Ibrahimovic respond?

Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, known for his unfiltered opinions, wasted no time in addressing Ronaldo’s comments. The Swedish striker, who scored an astounding 156 goals in 180 appearances for the Parisians, dismissed Ronaldo’s claims as unfounded.

“There is nothing to answer – you can’t debate something when there is no evidence for one side,” Ibrahimovic remarked. “PSG is one of the great clubs in Europe in a very good league. Maybe only Spain and England can for sure say they are a superior league. I can’t even reply to a suggestion that the Saudi League is superior – I won’t even waste my time.”

Ibrahimovic’s stance highlights his belief in Ligue 1’s competitive merit, emphasizing its position as a top European league.

Contrasting perspectives

Ronaldo’s move to the Saudi Pro League in 2023 ignited a wave of high-profile signings, including Neymar, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and many more These additions bolstered the league’s reputation and drew global attention. However, critics argue that the Saudi top division still lacks the depth and historical prestige of Europe’s established competitions.

In contrast, Ligue 1 has long been a breeding ground for top talent and home to elite clubs like PSG, Monaco, and Lyon. While PSG’s dominance has skewed the competitive balance, the league continues to produce world-class players who excel on the international stage.