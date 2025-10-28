Neymar receives key update from Santos president on his future ahead of 2026 World Cup

As he reaches the final stages of recovery from his latest injury, Neymar has made it clear that his top priority is to regain full fitness and form in order to earn a spot on Brazil’s roster for the FIFA World Cup 2026. In that context, his future with Santos will play a crucial role in determining how the forward prepares for next summer’s tournament.

After agreeing to return to the club at the beginning of 2025, Ney’s contract is set to expire in December of this year. While speculation about his next move has become a top story in the Brazilian press, Santos president has made his position clear.

“The tendency is for Neymar to stay,” said Marcelo Teixeira in a conversation with reporters after Santos’ draw with Botafogo over the weekend. The club president added that he maintains “constant communication” with the player’s father and agent, but also acknowledged, “We have not yet talked about a renewal.”

Teixeira clarified that the link between Neymar and the club has reasons to continue at least until next summer. “The project is not for six months,” he explained. “It has always been focused on the World Cup — for Santos and for Brazil.”

Neymar last appeared for Brazil in October 2023.

However, far from guaranteeing a renewal for the 33-year-old forward, the Santos president noted that key issues will still need to be discussed. “We will evaluate, review the financial aspects, and assess the player’s technical condition,” said Teixeira.

Santos in a delicate situation

While the media and fans around the world are eager to know what will happen with Neymar after December — with some even imagining a move to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami — the current reality at Santos allows little room for distraction.

The club is in a precarious position in Serie A: they currently sit 16th in the standings with 32 points from 29 matches, just one point clear of the relegation zone. Ahead of them lie only nine more games to determine their fate.

Given this situation, Marcelo Teixeira made it clear that discussions about Neymar’s renewal are, for now, secondary. “We’ll evaluate that in due time,” said the president. “Santos is focused on the competition. Every match is a final.”

Neymar focused on the 2026 World Cup

With the urgent need to secure victories and avoid relegation, Santos are eagerly awaiting Neymar’s return to the field. He last played on September 14, before a hamstring injury sidelined him. The forward’s recovery has now lasted a month and a half, and he is expected to return in November to help the team through the decisive stretch of the season.

Beyond that short-term goal, Neymar also needs to regain consistency at Santos — both in staying healthy and in maintaining his level of play. He knows that only under those conditions will he be able to earn a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for the World Cup.