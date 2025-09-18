Trending topics:
Newcastle United vs. FC Barcelona: Confirmed lineups for UEFA Champions League opener

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Robert Lewandowski (L) of FC Barcelona and Sandro Tonali (R) of Newcastle United.
© David Ramos & Stu Forster/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski (L) of FC Barcelona and Sandro Tonali (R) of Newcastle United.

Newcastle United host FC Barcelona at St. James’ Park in their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League opener, a marquee clash on Matchday 1 of the competition. With both clubs sharing a historic link through Sir Bobby Robson, expectations are high for a hard-fought start to the campaign.

Newcastle enter the match after a shaky start to their Premier League season. The ongoing drama surrounding star striker Alexander Isak forced the club to find alternatives in attack before completing the signing of Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart. Through four games, the Magpies sit 10th in the table with one win, two draws, and one defeat.

Barcelona, meanwhile, arrive in much different form and are widely considered one of the favorites for this year’s tournament. The Catalan giants currently sit second in La Liga with 10 points from four matches, fresh off a 6-0 demolition of Valencia. That win came without star forward Lamine Yamal, a major boost in confidence for Hansi Flick’s side heading into Europe.

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona’s biggest absence

For their Champions League opener, Barcelona will be without Yamal, forcing Flick to shuffle his options in the attack. But after the emphatic win against Valencia, the German manager is confident his squad has the depth to cover for the teenager’s absence.

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona

At his Wednesday press conference, Flick pointed to summer signing Marcus Rashford as a key piece. “We have Marcus Rashford in our team, and that’s great, because if someone up front can’t play, he can. He showed that in the last game, and I hope he can deliver the same performance in England,” Flick said.

Why is Lamine Yamal not playing for Barcelona against Newcastle in UEFA Champions League opener?

Confirmed lineups for Newcastle United and Barcelona

Newcastle United’s confirmed lineups (4-3-3): Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Tino Livramento; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali; Anthony Elanga, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes.
Head coach: Eddie Howe.

FC Barcelona’s confirmed lineups (4-2-3-1): Joan García; Jules Koundé, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín; Frenkie De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Fermín López, Marcus Rashford; Robert Lewandowski.
Head coach: Hansi Flick.

