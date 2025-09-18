Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Following footsteps from Real Madrid to Milan? How transfer talks for Luka Modric’s former teammate to join him in Serie A fell apart

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Luka Modric of Real Madrid kisses the UEFA Champions League Trophy after his team's victory during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Final.
© Getty ImagesLuka Modric of Real Madrid kisses the UEFA Champions League Trophy after his team's victory during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Final.

Milan fans are still reveling in the brilliance of Luka Modric, who has hit the ground running since his arrival, defying age and expectation alike. The Croatian has already become the heartbeat of the Rossoneri midfield, inspiring teammates with his professionalism and commanding presence.

But while Modric has been stealing the headlines, it has now been revealed that the Rossoneri’s management seriously considered another major addition — one of Modric’s long-time Real Madrid teammates — only for the deal to fall through at the final stage.

At 40 years old, Modric’s level of play remains astonishing. His daily work routine, which includes carefully planned exercises, diet, and recovery techniques, has allowed him to stay competitive at the top level. “Age is just a number,” the experienced midfielder wrote on X (formerly Twitter) recently, and his performances on the pitch are proving him right. Behind the scenes, the Croatian legend has been sharing his secrets with younger players, raising the team’s standards and work ethic.

The Croatian’s decision to move to the San Siro was driven by ambition rather than money. Despite lucrative offers from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League, the veteran chose to continue competing in Europe, signing a deal with the Rossoneri until 2026, with an option to extend for another year.

Milan’s right-back dilemma

While Modric was making headlines, Milan’s management was also hard at work solving another puzzle — the right-back position. Over the summer, Davide Calabria, Emerson Royal, Kyle Walker, Alessandro Florenzi, and Filippo Terracciano all departed, leaving the club thin in that area. The only new signing was Zachary Athekame from Young Boys, but the Rossoneri considered multiple options before settling on him.

Advertisement

And this is where the story gets interesting. According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Milan explored the possibility of bringing in Lucas Vazquez, Modric’s long-time teammate at Real Madrid, whose contract had expired. The Spaniard, a veteran of more than 20 trophies with Los Blancos, was available on a free transfer and would have brought a wealth of experience and versatility.

modric vazquez

Luka Modric of Real Madrid celebrates scoring with Lucas Vazquez

Why the deal didn’t materialize

In the end, the Serie A giant opted against the move. Romano reports that the decision came down to the club’s demographic and project-related priorities — preferring to focus on younger players who could form the core of the team’s long-term project.

Advertisement

While Vazquez was an attractive option, capable of playing as both a full-back in a back four and a wing-back in a back three, the Rossoneri felt that his profile didn’t perfectly fit their tactical plan. At 34, he was not seen as a sustainable investment for the future.

Instead, the Spaniard ended up joining Bayer Leverkusen, marking the end of a 17-year association with Real Madrid. His departure came after the Spanish giants signed Trent Alexander-Arnold, effectively closing the door on the veteran’s future in Madrid.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Barcelona vs Valencia in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Barcelona vs Valencia in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Barcelona clash with Valencia in a Matchday 4 showdown of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and how to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

Real Madrid to file formal complaint to FIFA over controversial VAR decisions in La Liga

Real Madrid to file formal complaint to FIFA over controversial VAR decisions in La Liga

Dissatisfied with refereeing decisions in La Liga, Real Madrid will file a formal complaint with FIFA.

Lamine Yamal injury sparks Hansi Flick’s fury: Barcelona boss confronts Spain with harsh seven-word warning

Lamine Yamal injury sparks Hansi Flick’s fury: Barcelona boss confronts Spain with harsh seven-word warning

Hansi Flick used his pre-match press conference to send a seven-word warning to the Spanish national team.

Newcastle United vs. FC Barcelona: Confirmed lineups for UEFA Champions League opener

Newcastle United vs. FC Barcelona: Confirmed lineups for UEFA Champions League opener

Newcaslte United are hosting the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League opening game at St. James' Park against Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo