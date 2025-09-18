Following footsteps from Real Madrid to Milan? How transfer talks for Luka Modric’s former teammate to join him in Serie A fell apart

Milan fans are still reveling in the brilliance of Luka Modric, who has hit the ground running since his arrival, defying age and expectation alike. The Croatian has already become the heartbeat of the Rossoneri midfield, inspiring teammates with his professionalism and commanding presence.

But while Modric has been stealing the headlines, it has now been revealed that the Rossoneri’s management seriously considered another major addition — one of Modric’s long-time Real Madrid teammates — only for the deal to fall through at the final stage.

At 40 years old, Modric’s level of play remains astonishing. His daily work routine, which includes carefully planned exercises, diet, and recovery techniques, has allowed him to stay competitive at the top level. “Age is just a number,” the experienced midfielder wrote on X (formerly Twitter) recently, and his performances on the pitch are proving him right. Behind the scenes, the Croatian legend has been sharing his secrets with younger players, raising the team’s standards and work ethic.

The Croatian’s decision to move to the San Siro was driven by ambition rather than money. Despite lucrative offers from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League, the veteran chose to continue competing in Europe, signing a deal with the Rossoneri until 2026, with an option to extend for another year.

Milan’s right-back dilemma

While Modric was making headlines, Milan’s management was also hard at work solving another puzzle — the right-back position. Over the summer, Davide Calabria, Emerson Royal, Kyle Walker, Alessandro Florenzi, and Filippo Terracciano all departed, leaving the club thin in that area. The only new signing was Zachary Athekame from Young Boys, but the Rossoneri considered multiple options before settling on him.

And this is where the story gets interesting. According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Milan explored the possibility of bringing in Lucas Vazquez, Modric’s long-time teammate at Real Madrid, whose contract had expired. The Spaniard, a veteran of more than 20 trophies with Los Blancos, was available on a free transfer and would have brought a wealth of experience and versatility.

Luka Modric of Real Madrid celebrates scoring with Lucas Vazquez

Why the deal didn’t materialize

In the end, the Serie A giant opted against the move. Romano reports that the decision came down to the club’s demographic and project-related priorities — preferring to focus on younger players who could form the core of the team’s long-term project.

While Vazquez was an attractive option, capable of playing as both a full-back in a back four and a wing-back in a back three, the Rossoneri felt that his profile didn’t perfectly fit their tactical plan. At 34, he was not seen as a sustainable investment for the future.

Instead, the Spaniard ended up joining Bayer Leverkusen, marking the end of a 17-year association with Real Madrid. His departure came after the Spanish giants signed Trent Alexander-Arnold, effectively closing the door on the veteran’s future in Madrid.