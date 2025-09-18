Trending topics:
Champions League
Comments

Why is Lamine Yamal not playing for Barcelona against Newcastle in UEFA Champions League opener?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona is presented to the fans prior to the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Como1907 at Estadi Johan Cruyff on August 10, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona is presented to the fans prior to the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Como1907 at Estadi Johan Cruyff on August 10, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.

Barcelona heads into its UEFA Champions League opener against Newcastle United with high expectations — but there’s one glaring omission from the matchday squad that has fans worried: the club’s most prized jewel, Lamine Yamal.

The Catalan giants arrive in England fresh off a flying start to the La Liga season, sitting second in the table after a dominant 6-0 win over Valencia. Hansi Flick’s side is dreaming of going all the way in Europe after last season’s domestic treble, but its first hurdle at St. James’ Park comes with an unexpected challenge: one of its most influential young stars will not feature.

Barcelona’s opening match in the league phase of the Champions League will be played in a hostile setting. Newcastle is back in the competition for the second time in three seasons, and its home ground is expected to be roaring on Thursday night.

Why is Yamal ruled out of the clash?

Midway through the week, it was confirmed that Lamine Yamal will not be part of the squad traveling to England. The 18-year-old Ballon d’Or candidate has been one of Barcelona’s most decisive players over the past year, and his absence is seen as a major blow to the Blaugrana’s hopes of getting off to a winning start in Europe.

Tweet placeholder

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Yamal has been dealing with pubic discomfort that first appeared during Barcelona’s match against Levante and worsened after he returned from international duty with Spain earlier this month. He missed the 6-0 victory over Valencia and will now sit out at least three more matches.

Barca is taking no chances with their young star. “Given the nature of his injury and the high risk of relapse, no risks will be taken,” wrote Mundo Deportivo, adding that the club’s priority is to have Yamal fully fit for the high-stakes showdown against Paris Saint-Germain on October 1.

For now, the Spaniard will continue with daily physiotherapy and tailored treatment sessions to accelerate his return. The club’s medical team has reportedly earmarked September 28 against Real Sociedad as a potential date for his comeback, but even then, his minutes will likely be limited.

