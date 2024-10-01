Former Barcelona manager Xavi resigned from his post at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, but it was a known conclusion to all. In January 2023, after a 5-3 loss to Villarreal, the Barcelona icon made a surprise announcement. He would be stepping down at the end of the season. At the time, he cited how much he did not enjoy being Barcelona manager, and the pressure was too great. Regardless, it was a shock decision.

Now, there is a new video of the moment he revealed his plans to the Barcelona players. At the time, Barcelona’s loss to Villarreal sank it to fourth in LaLiga. However, the club was still alive in the UEFA Champions League, with a round-of-16 tie with Napoli on the horizon. Yet, Xavi still stepped into the dressing room to address his players.

“I have decided that I have had enough time,” Xavi told his players the day after the Villarreal loss. “I think I’m starting to be the problem.”

The shock loss to Villarreal undoubtedly played a role in Xavi’s unexpected departure from the club. His reveal to the public during a press conference over his intention to leave could have seemed like a snap reaction. He assured his players that this was not the case.

“I know it is not an easy day. First, because of yesterday’s result. We will analyze and see what has happened to us. I feel bad for not saying anything before the press conference. What I said after the game was something I decided on for a long time, it is not a reaction from yesterday and the defeat.”

Xavi resigned from Barcelona early, but drama lasted until summer

It was an assuredly heavy moment for the Barcelona players, many of whom were just teenagers. The video showed Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal, two teenagers that Xavi provided debuts for. It was club captain Sergi Roberto to provide the first words after Xavi talked to the players, saying the club still had more to play for.

“I know there are still four months left together to give thanks to you and all the staff,” Sergi Roberto said.

Barcelona did not win any trophies in the 2023/24 season, and it crashed out of the UEFA Champions League dramatically with a 4-1 loss at home against PSG. There were signs of encouragement, though, and that was enough to keep Xavi’s name in the mix as the club wanted to convince him to stay.

At one point, that was a feasible possibility. However, as it looked likely Xavi would stay, the club pulled out and confirmed that it would bring on a new manager. Hansi Flick took the reins at Barcelona, and he has the club off to a good start in the 2024/25 season. Xavi has not found a new role in soccer, perhaps enjoying his time away from the sport after the calamity that is FC Barcelona.

PHOTOS: IMAGO