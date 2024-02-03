After Barcelona’s distressing 5-3 loss to Villarreal, a tumultuous evening unfolded as club executives convened to discuss whether Xavi would continue as coach.

President Laporta opted to keep Xavi, but a message from the coach expressing his desire to leave shocked the board.

Despite efforts to dissuade him, the 44-year-old affirmed his decision to depart at the end of the season due to mounting pressures and family concerns. The abrupt announcement caught players off guard, leading to mixed reactions within the team, as per The Athletic.

Xavi’s departure reflects broader issues within the club, including discontent among board members and media scrutiny. While his players expressed support, Xavi remained resolute in his decision, seeking relief from the toxic atmosphere at Barcelona.

Xavi claims he doesn’t enjoy being Barcelona coach

When asked about his decision to resign at the conclusion of the season, the former Al Sadd head cited a lack of enjoyment from his work as a major factor.

“I think that the process of being a Barca coach does not pay, it is my perception. You are fighting and it causes wear. Day by day is not enjoyed, I have seen it in many coaches, I have seen them suffer even winning. So, the other day I asked for reflection in this regard.

“In another club, it does make up for being a coach. [Osasuna coach Jogeba] Arrasate told me that he enjoyed Monday through Friday, not me. And this is the big difference”, he said at a press conference.

“If the objectives are not met, I will have to go. The president says so and it will happen to the next coach. When I arrived, we met the objective, even with options to fight for the League, the second is very good, but in the third we are not meeting expectations.

“I am no exception. I depend on the results. What the president says is what I said a month and a half ago and that is why I decided to go.”

There are those who believe that Joan Laporta is the driving force behind a campaign for Rafa Marquez to take over from Xavi as Barcelona coach

How can Xavi save Barcelona’s season?

After losing both the Spanish Supercopa and the Copa del Rey, Barca dropped to fourth place in La Liga with their loss to Villarreal. Real Madrid now lead the league with ten points ahead of the Blaugrana.

Still, Xavi led Barca to La Liga and Supercopa glory in his first season in charge after Ronald Koeman’s departure in 2021. However, he has the impression that everyone in Spain completely forgotten about it.

“Outside of Spain, they highly value our work. And the football people, the professionals who work, all congratulate us as staff. Everyone congratulates us for the job we have done. Even the other coaches in La Liga like [Real Sociedad’s] Imanol Alguacil, [Villarreal’s] Marcelino, Arrasate… But here in Spain it’s not valued.”

“But in Spain, it is not valued. It is my feeling. I think a very good job has been done and I am still looking forward to doing it by the end of the season. Football people value us very much. Football people, I insist. And outside of Spain, people don’t understand many things.”

The good news is that his team still has a shot at a winning season finale. Just 16 games remain in the Spanish season, and they’ll also be facing Napoli in the Champions League last 16.

“We have done a good job and still hope to finish on a good note. Grades are handed out at the end of the season and my cycle will end on June 30. With the announcement made, I think things will go better for us. Anyone saying the players will relax has not been in a dressing room. You can only understand it if you have played football.”

