Reports from Italy claim that independent organizations may soon take control of Inter Milan and AC Milan. The alarming issue comes down to possible influences at the clubs from alleged mafia members. Local police arrested nearly two dozen people on Monday in connection with organized crime. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that several of those detained were official ultra members of Inter and Milan.

The investigation reportedly stemmed from the murder of a top figure in Inter’s Curva Nord. According to the aforementioned report, another member of the club’s ultras committed the murder.

Along with the alleged murder, those recently arrested also apparently carried out other mafia-related crimes around the San Siro. The historic soccer stadium is currently the home of both Inter and Milan. Police say that the perpetrators committed extortion of ticket and drink sales, among other offenses.

A majority of those recently arrested allegedly have ties to Mafia members in the Calabria region of the country. Situated in southern Italy, Calabria is about 680 miles away from Milan.

Arrested ultra members allegedly met with players on both teams

Following the arrests, local police have reported that ultras from Inter and Milan were essentially working together on the scheme. “There was a non-belligerence pact between the [Milan and Inter] ultras to maximize profit,” stated Milan prosecutor Marcello Viola.

“Activities were conducted only to gain an economic advantage. The interest in the clubs was only a facade. Inter and Milan are only damaged subjects.”

Viola went on to claim that Inter officials, in particular, did not manage relationships with their ultras very well. Because of this, the fan groups, allegedly influenced by the Mafia, were able to make massive profits on ticket resales.

Due to the issue, authorities are now asking Inter and Milan to clarify their actual relationship with the ultras. This is particularly the case with the members apprehended on Monday.

Recent reports claim that several recently arrested ultras had a significant influence on the two teams. One member reportedly pressured Inter manager Simone Inzaghi for more tickets to the 2023 Champions League final against Manchester City. Similar ultras also personally met with Milan Skriniar just weeks later. The center-back opted to leave the Serie A side to join PSG that summer.

On AC Milan’s side, the report alleges that captain Davide Calabria previously met with a prominent ultra member as well. Authorities arrested this particular ultra in the sting.

Clubs have to prove that they have cut ties with Mafia-linked ultras

According to the aforementioned report, Milan authorities are now investigating the two local clubs. Both Inter and Milan need to show proof that they do now not have ties to the ultras in question. Not all ultras, however, have connections to Italian Mafia organizations. Instead, local police are only concerned with certain members of the groups.

If the two Italian teams cannot prove that they have cut ties with the alleged Mafia members, authorities could opt to place the clubs under external control. The independent organizations would temporarily be in place until the issue’s resolution. According to the report, the Italian Football Federation asked for police assistance in the matter.

Both Serie A clubs under the ownership of American conglomerates. Financial firm Oaktree Capital Management purchased Inter back in May. RedBird Capital Partners, on the other hand, acquired a majority stake in Milan two years prior.

