Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Brasileirao
Comentarios

New teammate for Neymar: Young Chelsea star joins Santos as reinforcement

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Deivid Washington has already arrived in Brazil and completed his medical examination, indicating a swift and efficient transfer process.
© Miguel SchincariolDeivid Washington has already arrived in Brazil and completed his medical examination, indicating a swift and efficient transfer process.

Santos FC, already boasting the return of Neymar this winter, has further strengthened its attacking options with the loan signing of Chelsea forward Deivid Washington.

This move, reported by Fabrizio Romano, reunites Washington with his former club, where he will play alongside Neymar. The 19-year-old Washington, who joined Chelsea from Santos in the summer of 2023 for a reported €16 million, has now returned to Brazil on loan.

The loan move represents a strategic decision for both Washington and Santos. Washington’s limited opportunities at Chelsea, featuring primarily for the U-23 team (four goals in five appearances), makes this loan a chance to gain valuable first-team experience.

For Santos, this signing adds an exciting young talent to their recently promoted Brasileirao squad, bolstering their attack and providing depth to support the star power of Neymar. The arrival of a young and promising player like Washington also enhances the team’s dynamic, adding depth to their attack and creating an opportunity to develop his potential on the pitch.

Washington has already arrived in Brazil and undergone his medical examination before finalizing the transfer. This swift process suggests a well-planned move, reflecting the urgency and anticipation surrounding this signing. His return to his former club promises excitement for fans eager to see him develop and contribute to Santos’ success.

Advertisement
Neymar breaks silence on transfer rumor just weeks after returning to Santos

see also

Neymar breaks silence on transfer rumor just weeks after returning to Santos

The quick transition, and completion of the medical, highlights the efficiency and planning involved in this relatively low-profile transfer, indicating an eagerness from both parties to quickly finalize the move.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Neymar breaks silence on transfer rumor just weeks after returning to Santos

Neymar breaks silence on transfer rumor just weeks after returning to Santos

Neymar has responded to reports linking him with a return to Barcelona following his move to Santos. The Brazilian star's contract with Al Hilal was terminated in January, leading to his emotional return to his boyhood club.

Video: Neymar scores first goal of 2025 in Santos return against Agua Santa

Video: Neymar scores first goal of 2025 in Santos return against Agua Santa

Against Agua Santa, Neymar has scored his first goal in 2025 and in Santos after his long-awaited return.

Same as Neymar? Star Roberto Firmino could reportedly terminate his contract at SPL’s Al Ahli

Same as Neymar? Star Roberto Firmino could reportedly terminate his contract at SPL’s Al Ahli

After being dropped from the Saudi Pro League squad, Roberto Firmino could reportedly follow Neymar's lead and terminate his contract with Al Ahli.

Not Messi, Neymar, or Mbappe: USMNT coach Pochettino names the best player he has ever seen

Not Messi, Neymar, or Mbappe: USMNT coach Pochettino names the best player he has ever seen

USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino made an unexpected admission, dismissing Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe as the best player he has ever seen.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo