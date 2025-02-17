Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo set to miss starting XI for the first time at Al Nassr: What’s behind the star’s absence?

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Ronaldo is expected to return for Al Nassr's match against Al Ettifaq on February 21st.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesRonaldo is expected to return for Al Nassr's match against Al Ettifaq on February 21st.

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Al Nassr’s upcoming Champions League AFC match against Persepolis in Iran. This absence comes after a period of consistent playing time, with Ronaldo starting nine consecutive games and scoring eight goals since January.

The decision to rest Ronaldo was reportedly made following a conversation with manager Stefano Pioli, prioritizing the player’s long-term fitness and energy levels ahead of crucial upcoming matches.

While the official reason cited is a planned rest to manage the player’s workload, the timing of Ronaldo’s absence inevitably raises questions about potential injury concerns. The decision to exclude Ronaldo entirely from the squad, rather than simply keeping him on the bench, suggests the seriousness of the decision and the importance of managing the player’s fitness carefully.

The player’s absence provides additional insights into the potential for longer-term strategic decision-making surrounding the player’s workload and fitness levels. This approach underscores the importance of prioritizing the player’s well-being alongside team performance.

Ronaldo’s return and upcoming fixtures

Ronaldo is expected to return to action for Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League match against Al Ettifaq on Friday, February 21st, at 11:00 AM at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh. This match presents a key opportunity to regain match fitness and to continue building momentum ahead of even more important matches that lie ahead in the season.

The planned rest underscores the longer-term strategic approach toward the player’s physical well-being, and prioritizes the player’s fitness for upcoming matches in the team’s competitive season.

The decision to rest Ronaldo highlights the importance of managing a player’s workload, particularly for a veteran player like Ronaldo. The manager’s decision to give the player a rest highlights the longer-term strategy of managing his fitness levels and preventing further injury.

