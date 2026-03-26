Neuer and three more could return for Bayern Munich’s Champions League match vs Real Madrid

The international break may be the most important thing for the players this week. But what is coming for clubs when they return is also crucial. The Champions League quarterfinals between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid could even feature returns like Manuel Neuer’s.

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund updated the status of several players who could be back for that match. That includes possible returns for Neuer, Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies and Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Freund said, according to Marca: “Things are looking good. Davies and Musiala will use these days to get back to their best form and hopefully return. That’s our main goal. Neuer’s absence was precautionary. He’ll be back at 100% from the first training session.”

Musiala sets sights on Real Madrid

Neuer looks ready to return as Bayern’s goalkeeper after missing four matches. The situation is different for the outfield players, since they need time to regain rhythm, especially Musiala, who has played just 11 matches this season, and Davies, who has played 13 because of injuries.

Musiala has been injured lately (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The talented midfielder may be the biggest boost Bayern’s attack could get, after showing his quality in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, when he scored in the 6-1 win over Atalanta.

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German newspaper Bild reports that Musiala is doing everything he can to be ready for the Real Madrid match, training eight hours a day. While his target is clear, the player will not rush anything, and he may only see short spells of action until the pain in his ankle goes away.

The date for Bayern Munich-Real Madrid

A major classic is already building as two powerful clubs meet in the quarterfinals. The first leg is set for Tuesday, April 7 in Madrid, while the return leg comes the following Wednesday, April 15 in Munich.