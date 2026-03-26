FIFA confirms rule changes for 2026 World Cup with VAR expansion and new time management measures

FIFA has been working on significant rule changes to be applied throughout the 2026 World Cup. With fewer than 90 days to go before the tournament kicks off in North America, the governing body has now announced the modifications set to be implemented, with VAR expansion and new time management measures headlining the list.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB)has spent recent months working on the approval of several adjustments to the laws of the game, designed to address recurring issues and clarify common match situations.

With the details now finalized, FIFA’s plan is to roll out the new rules starting next season, with key changes set to be introduced at the World Cup following pilot tests across several competitions, including the Arab Cup and the U-20 World Cup.

New rules in the World Cup

10-second maximum per substitution

One of the key changes involves the time a player has to exit the field when being substituted and the consequences for non-compliance. The substituted player will now have a maximum of 10 seconds to leave the field, and if that window is not met, rather than the offending player being shown a yellow card, their replacement must wait one minute before entering the pitch, temporarily leaving the team a man short.

England’s substitutions.

Countdown for game restarts

One of the most common time-wasting tactics involves teams, typically those protecting a lead, taking their time to restart play from throw-ins and goal kicks. Under the new rules, a five-second countdown will be applied to both situations at the 2026 World Cup, with any team exceeding the time limit conceding possession.

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Players receiving medical attention must temporarily leave the field

Another common tactic used to slow the tempo of a game involves players going down to receive medical attention on the pitch. Under the new rule, any player treated on the field must leave and wait one minute before returning, with exceptions made when the injury was caused by a foul resulting in a card, or when the player in question is the goalkeeper.

VAR influence expanded

The VAR has become one of the most debated additions to the modern game, particularly in a sport historically resistant to significant rule changes. While the video assistant referee’s scope was previously limited to potential red-card offenses and penalty decisions, its reach will now be extended to cover second yellow cards that result in a red, as well as incorrectly awarded corner kicks.

Only captains permitted to address referees

While this principle has been in place for some time, the rule requiring captains to be the only players authorized to approach and speak with match officials is now being formally enforced with teeth. Any player other than the captain who approaches the referee to contest a decision will now be automatically cautioned with a yellow card.

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