In the world of soccer, few names carry as much weight as Messi. Lionel Messi, often considered the greatest player of all time, has a legacy that transcends generations.

Now, his son Thiago Messi, born in November 2012, is beginning to carve out his own path in the sport. At just 11 years old, Thiago has already expressed his aspirations and shared his thoughts on his father’s illustrious career.

He has also offered glimpses into his ambitions for the future.

Thiago Messi, despite his young age, has grown up in the limelight, witnessing his father win numerous titles and accolades. From La Liga championships with Barcelona to the prestigious Ballon d’Or awards and the historic 2022 World Cup with Argentina, he has had a front-row seat to greatness.

This unique upbringing has undoubtedly influenced his own dreams and goals within the sport.

Recently, Thiago participated in the LaLiga FC Futures tournament, a competition featuring 20 under-12 teams from around the globe.

Representing Inter Miami alongside Benjamin Suarez, the son of legendary striker Luis Suarez, Thiago’s team faced a tough challenge. Ultimately, Barcelona knocked them out of the tournament. Despite the setback, Thiago’s passion for the game remains undeterred.

Thiago Messi eyes partnership with Barcelona star

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Thiago discussed his future in soccer. He candidly admitted that playing makes him more nervous than watching his father play, highlighting the pressure and excitement that come with being part of the Messi legacy. “I’m not good with my left foot,” he confessed, a striking contrast to his father and many top players.

However, Thiago’s humility and willingness to improve are clear indicators of his dedication to the sport.

When asked about his future aspirations, Thiago revealed a heartfelt desire to return to Barcelona, where his father spent 14 iconic years. More specifically, he expressed a wish to play alongside current Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal. “One day I would like to play with Lamine Yamal,” he said.

Yamal has already made a significant impact at Barcelona at the age of 16. He scored seven goals and provided ten assists in 50 appearances during the 2023-24 season. This budding talent has clearly caught Thiago’s eye, and the possibility of the two playing together in the future is an exciting prospect for fans.

Which national team would Thiago Messi play for?

Thiago also touched upon his international ambitions. Born in Barcelona, he is eligible to represent Spain. However, he made it clear that his heart lies with Argentina, his father’s homeland. “I want to play with the Argentine team, and I don’t think there is any way the Spanish team can convince me,” he asserted. This strong statement reflects Thiago’s deep connection to his family’s roots and his desire to continue the Messi legacy on the international stage.

Currently, Thiago is part of Inter Miami’s youth setup, a club where his father plays for the senior team. This provides him with an invaluable environment to develop his skills and gain experience. Despite the challenges and pressures that come with being Lionel Messi’s son, Thiago’s determination to forge his own path is evident.

