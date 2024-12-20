Vinicius Junior dominated headlines this week after claiming the FIFA The Best award for 2024, following a stellar 2023-24 season with Real Madrid. While the accolade has sparked comparisons to Brazil’s greatest soccer players, a German legend offered a contrasting perspective, likening Vinicius to Neymar in both talent and behavior—on and off the pitch.

The Brazilian winger had an exceptional season with Los Blancos, contributing 25 goals and 12 assists in 40 appearances and helping secure the UEFA Champions League and La Liga titles. Despite his impressive numbers, Vinicius has often found himself at the center of controversies, sparking mixed reactions from the soccer community.

German icon Lothar Matthaus weighed in on Vinicius’ character, drawing parallels to Neymar in a critical manner. “For me, he is the second Neymar. He is a superb talent, but like Neymar, he gets in his own way. He stirs up the crowd, clashes with opponents, and provokes with gestures,” Matthaus said in an interview with Sport Bild.

The Bayern Munich legend emphasized the duality of Vinicius and Neymar—world-class skill and athleticism counterbalanced by questionable conduct on the field. One of Vinicius’ last episodes was the provocative gestures he did during a game against Rayo Vallecano as evidence of this imbalance. “Vini Jr. has an excellent finishing touch, speed—everything is world-class. But his behavior is heading in the wrong direction, and Neymar is the wrong role model,” he added.

Matthaus also addressed the Ballon d’Or, which was awarded to Manchester City’s Rodri, underscoring the importance of maturity and composure. “For me, the Ballon d’Or choice with Rodri was correct. He has more charisma, more intelligence. Vini Jr. needs to mature, and if he does, he has the skills and the club to become the World Player of the Year,” he concluded.

Reports suggest that conduct and professionalism factored heavily into award deliberations, potentially costing Vinicius the Ballon d’Or despite his undeniable talent and achievements. While his skillset continues to dazzle fans and pundits alike, questions about his demeanor remain a point of contention.

Vinicius’ response to critics

Criticism of his on-field conduct is nothing new for Vinicius, with many analysts highlighting it as a barrier to deeper fan connection. However, the Brazilian star appears unfazed by such comments.

Following his FIFA The Best win, Vinicius took to social media to share a message of defiance and gratitude, addressing his family, teammates, and detractors alike. “They tried, and they still try, to invalidate me, to diminish me. But they’re not prepared. No one will tell me who I should fight for, or how I should behave,” he wrote on Instagram, signaling his determination to rise above criticism.