Major League Soccer Players Association executive director Bob Foose has claimed that MLS players don’t look forward to playing US Open Cup matches. The revelation came during a recent interview with The Athletic. Foose was asked a series of different questions regarding player workload, the collective bargaining agreement, and the future of MLS. However, the exec’s comments regarding the U.S. Open Cup particularly stood out.

MLSPA exec criticizes heavy fixture list for players

Foose was asked directly about MLS commissioner Don Garber’s comments about the state of the U.S. Open Cup. Garber previously criticized the level of the competition back in May. Foose tends to agree with the commissioner. “You know, something’s got to give on player workload all over the world, and we are no different here,” stated Foose.

“The calendar has gotten very congested and we’re, as an industry, going to have to make some choices. We haven’t taken a formal MLSPA position on the U.S. Open Cup. I will say my personal opinion is that it’s not at the level that our players should be playing at.”

“At this point, the venues aren’t there; the facilities aren’t there. The structure of the tournament isn’t contributing to making MLS a better league, and I think it’s something that ought to be pondered.”

Foose also claimed that MLS players do not exactly look forward to playing U.S. Open Cup games. “I know the league has worked a lot with the federation and tried to be respectful of what they’re trying to do, but I can tell you that the U.S. Open Cup is certainly not something that our players look forward to,” Foose proclaimed.

Open Cup helps lower leagues, frustrates MLS players

The U.S. Open Cup was founded over 100 years ago. Despite a series of name changes, it is the oldest soccer competition still in place in the States. Currently, around 100 total clubs throughout the country face off in the knockout competition. It allows lower-level teams to face MLS sides in a competitive setting. However, top teams and players seemingly dislike the tournament because of the facilities at these lower-level clubs.

The 2023 version of the competition is currently in the semifinals. All four remaining clubs are MLS sides. UCL Championship duo Pittsburgh and Birmingham both made it to the quarterfinal stage. MLS clubs knocked both out. Therefore, an MLS team will ultimately collect the trophy for the 22nd-straight time.

