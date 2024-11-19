Real Madrid defender Éder Militão underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, November 19th, to repair a complete rupture of his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee, which also involved damage to both menisci.

The injury, sustained on November 9th during a match against Osasuna, will sideline him for approximately nine months.

Militão suffered the injury in the 27th minute of the Osasuna match while attempting to play a set piece. The severity of the injury, immediately apparent from his reaction, necessitated a stretcher removal from the field. This is the second serious knee injury Militão has sustained in less than 15 months.

In August 2023, Militão suffered a similar ACL rupture, though in his left knee. He returned from that injury on March 31st. This latest injury, compounded by meniscus damage, presents a significantly more complex rehabilitation process. The surgery was performed by Dr. Manuel Leyes, the same surgeon who operated on Militão’s left knee in 2023.

The road to recovery

Militão’s recovery is expected to last until mid-2025, a significant blow to both the player and the club. The lengthy rehabilitation process will require considerable dedication and effort from Militão, as he navigates the challenges of returning from such a serious injury.

His absence leaves a major gap in Real Madrid’s defense, forcing Ancelotti to re-evaluate his tactical approach and squad selection for the remainder of the season. The club will need to adjust its strategy in the face of this setback.

Militão’s absence exacerbates Real Madrid’s existing defensive injury crisis. The club began the week with fifteen players unavailable, including six injured players (Tchouaméni, Alaba, Lucas Vázquez, Rodrygo, Carvajal, and Militão), and six on international duty (including Vinícius, Bellingham, and Valverde).

This leaves manager Carlo Ancelotti with a major reshuffling task ahead of their upcoming match against Leganés.