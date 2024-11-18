The French national team is facing mounting challenges as questions loom over Kylian Mbappe‘s captaincy and mental well-being. Recent absences from international duty and growing whispers of a leadership shift have reignited debates about his future with Les Bleus. Meanwhile, coach Didier Deschamps and Mbappe’s teammates have expressed their support, emphasizing the psychological toll of modern soccer on players.

At just 25, Kylian Mbappe assumed the France captaincy in 2023, a move seen as a natural progression for one of soccer’s brightest stars. However, his recent no-shows during two consecutive international breaks have raised concerns about his desire and ability to handle the armband’s responsibilities. According to L’Equipe, Deschamps plans to have a candid discussion with the Real Madrid star to assess whether he wishes to continue as captain.

“The manager wants to hear from Mbappe if the captaincy has become a burden too heavy for him to bear and whether or not it affects his time with his France teammates,” the outlet reported. If Mbappe expresses a desire to relinquish the role, the potential successors include Aurelien Tchouameni, Ibrahima Konate, and N’Golo Kante.

Konate, in particular, has gained favor within Deschamps’ backroom staff due to his leadership qualities. The Liverpool defender captained France to a 3-1 victory over Italy last Sunday, demonstrating composure and tactical acumen. As per L’Equipe, he is considered “an ideal fit for the captaincy if he can establish himself as an undisputed starter with Les Bleus.”

Mental health concerns in spotlight

Mbappe’s struggles extend beyond the pitch, with increasing attention on his mental health. Deschamps has acknowledged the immense pressure players face in today’s soccer environment, particularly due to the relentless scrutiny of social media. Speaking on Telefoot last week, the coach emphasized: “A footballer is a human being. The environment is different because there is now more exposure. The demands are increasing more and more, always higher.”

He noted that mental fatigue can be harder to address than physical exhaustion: “It’s the head that controls the legs. This pressure can lead to fragile psychological states that could result in more serious problems, like depression.”

A report by L’Equipe shed further light on Mbappe’s challenges, revealing that the Real Madrid forward has been dealing with mental health struggles for several months. An anonymous source close to the superstar player stated: “Kylian has had a mental problem for several months and is working with specialists to overcome it.”

Leadership shift on horizon?

As Deschamps and his staff deliberate the future of the captaincy, a broader question looms: is a leadership transition necessary for the team’s cohesion? While Mbappe’s talent is undisputed, some speculate that a shift in focus could benefit both him and the team. Candidates like Konate and Tchouameni represent a younger generation eager to lead, while Kante remains a respected figure despite his age and introverted nature.