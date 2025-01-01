Sergio Conceicao’s tenure as AC Milan‘s head coach begins amidst high expectations and mounting challenges. With injuries sidelining several key players, including two of Milan’s most crucial attacking assets Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic, the new coach faces a critical task in shaping a competitive squad for the Italian Super Cup semi-final against Juventus. Both players’ availability could significantly impact the team’s chances, but their fitness remains uncertain as the match looms.

It has been a challenging few seasons for Milan, marked by inconsistency and a lack of silverware. The Supercoppa Italiana represents an opportunity to reverse this trend, especially as Inter’s recent domestic dominance has intensified the pressure on the Rossoneri.

The last time Milan lifted a trophy was the 2022 Serie A title, and their most recent Italian Super Cup triumph dates back to 2016 when they defeated Juventus in a penalty shootout. If Conceicao’s squad emerges victorious in Saudi Arabia, it will be the Rossoneri’s eighth Supercoppa win and their fourth since 2000.

Will Pulisic and Leao be available?

As Corriere dello Sport reports, Milan’s preparations for the semi-final are overshadowed by injuries to key players. Among the sidelined stars, Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic stand out as crucial pieces in Conceicao’s tactical puzzle.

Leao, who suffered a flexor strain against Hellas Verona, has been following an individualized recovery program. Despite his eagerness to feature in the clash against Juventus, his condition remains touch-and-go. Meanwhile, Pulisic has made significant progress after an ankle injury that sidelined him against Roma. The American winger returned to training this week, boosting hopes of his availability for the semi-final.

“Good news has arrived from today’s [Wednesday] session,” reports MilanNews. “Pulisic, who had been struggling with an ankle problem, has recovered fully and trained with the group during the afternoon session. Leao continued his individual program, but the hope is to have him on the bench against the Bianconeri.”

Conceicao’s debut: Trial by fire

The Supercoppa format has evolved from a single match to a four-team competition, with Milan needing to overcome Juventus in the semi-finals to face either Inter or Atalanta in the final. Juventus presents a formidable challenge, remaining unbeaten domestically this season, making the availability of players like Leao and Pulisic all the more critical.

Conceicao’s attacking options are already stretched thin. Injuries to Samuel Chukwueze and Noah Okafor have depleted the depth on the wings, leaving the team reliant on recovering stars. The potential return of Pulisic could provide a much-needed boost, with the winger being one of Milan’s standout performers this season.

For Milan, success in the Supercoppa is about more than just a trophy. It’s a chance to reset under new leadership, re-establish themselves as a force in Italian soccer, and gain momentum for the remainder of the season. For Conceicao, it’s an opportunity to make an immediate impact, but he will need his squad at full strength to do so.