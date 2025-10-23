Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi influence could sway Robert Lewandowski’s next move after Barcelona: How Al-Nassr star could ruin Manchester United’s plans

Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski, two of soccer’s most prolific forwards, may soon share a dressing room in the Saudi Pro League. Multiple reports suggest that Ronaldo has urged Al-Nassr to make a major move for Lewandowski once his Barcelona contract expires, a transfer that could have a major ripple effect across Europe. But as the Saudi Pro League’s ambitions grow, Manchester United’s plans for their summer rebuild may hang in the balance.

At 40 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo remains the heartbeat of Al-Nassr, both on and off the pitch. The Portuguese legend recently signed a lucrative two-year extension worth around $237 million per year, a deal that also gave him a 15% ownership stake in the club and an increasingly influential voice in transfer policy.

According to Fichajes, Ronaldo has directly requested that the club sign Robert Lewandowski to form what he views as a “championship-winning strike partnership.” The veteran forward, who has already netted 105 goals in 118 total appearances since his move to Saudi Arabia, is reportedly pushing to bring more world-class players to the Riyadh-based side as part of a long-term vision to elevate both the team and the league’s global standing.

“Ronaldo sees Lewandowski as an elite signing who can take Al-Nassr to the next level,” the Spanish outlet wrote. This would not be the first time Ronaldo has leveraged his influence to bring talent from Europe to the Middle East. El Nacional notes that he was “key in convincing Inigo Martinez to leave Barcelona for Al-Nassr earlier this year.”

Lewandowski’s uncertain Barcelona future

For Robert Lewandowski, time is running short at Barcelona. Though the Polish striker has scored over 100 goals since joining from Bayern Munich in 2022, injuries and tactical changes under Hansi Flick have gradually reduced his role.

His current deal runs until June 2026, but reports indicate that the Blaugrana is unlikely to extend his contract at the same high salary level. With the club’s financial constraints and desire for a “generational change” in attack, Flick is said to support Lewandowski’s eventual departure.

“At Barca, there’s recognition of Lewandowski’s commitment, but also an understanding that the team needs a new direction,” wrote El Nacional. The Catalan giants are already scouting Dusan Vlahovic and Serhou Guirassy as possible successors. For Lewandowski, who turns 37 next summer, the choice is clear: remain in Europe — with potential interest from Milan and Atletico Madrid — or take on a new challenge in Saudi Arabia, possibly alongside one of soccer’s greatest icons.

The twist: Ronaldo’s move could derail United’s plans

And here lies the twist — Ronaldo’s plan for Lewandowski could ruin Manchester United’s summer ambitions. According to reports in England, United has also been monitoring Lewandowski’s situation closely, hoping to sign him as a free agent to mentor rising star Benjamin Sesko and provide depth for manager Rúben Amorim’s attacking system.

The Red Devils’ strategy was simple: offer Lewandowski a short-term Premier League adventure he once dreamed of. The Polish forward himself confirmed in a 2023 interview with BBC Sport that he had previously agreed to join Sir Alex Ferguson’s United during his Borussia Dortmund days.

But now, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s influence — backed by Saudi Arabia’s massive financial power — could turn Lewandowski’s head. Reports claim the Riyadh side is prepared to offer an astronomical salary package and the chance to partner with Ronaldo in one of soccer’s most marketable duos.

