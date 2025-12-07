Trending topics:
Lionel Messi delivers surprising take on Thomas Muller’s arrival to Vancouver Whitecaps after Inter Miami’s MLS Cup win

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF and Thomas Müller #13 of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Although the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo captured much of the spotlight, Thomas Müller also maintained a tense competition with the Argentine star. Rather than battling for individual awards, their rivalry centered on the matchups between Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Despite this, Inter Miami star offered a surprising opinion on the German’s move to the Vancouver Whitecaps following their MLS Cup victory.

“The truth is, I’m delighted that (Thomas Muller) has decided to come and play in MLS too. As I said yesterday or before the game, his arrival adds prestige to this team (Vancouver Whitecaps), which is very good and plays very well. They’ve already knocked us out of the Concachampions semifinals and at times they dominated the game… I’m happy that he’s here in the league,” Lionel Messi said, via FOX Sports.

While Müller frequently provoked Lionel Messi and Barcelona fans, the Argentine consistently viewed it as part of the game, leaving any potential rivalry behind. Additionally, the German has retracted his earlier comments, even going so far as to acknowledge the 38-year-old veteran as the GOAT over Cristiano Ronaldo. Furthermore, both have expressed admiration for each other’s legacies in the soccer history and their current impact in the MLS.

Messi still trails behind Müller in head-to-head matchups

Not only did Lionel Messi lead Inter Miami to their first-ever MLS Cup, but he also broke his negative streak against Thomas Müller. Following the Herons’ victory over the Whitecaps, the Argentine star secured his first win against the German in ten years. Nonetheless, at 38 years old, he still trails in their head-to-head matchups, facing a challenging path to improve these statistics.

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi and Whitecaps' Thomas Muller

Müller and Messi have faced each other eleven times throughout their careers. Although the Argentine is one of the best players in history, the German boasts a better record of victories in their encounters. In these eleven matches, Thomas has triumphed on seven occasions, with memorable victories such as the 2014 World Cup final and Bayern Munich’s 8-2 win over Barcelona. Meanwhile, Lionel has secured four victories, leaving a huge gap to equal the stats.

Lionel Messi’s heroics rewrite history after ending Thomas Muller’s dream: Inter Miami captain shatters iconic Playoffs record in 2025 MLS Cup triumph

Lionel Messi may not have a chance to close the gap with Thomas Müller. While the Argentine’s contract with Inter Miami runs until 2028, the German player’s deal only extends until December 2025, leaving his future uncertain. The Vancouver Whitecaps front office could choose to extend his contract for another year, but they have not yet exercised that option. Nevertheless, the veteran’s strong form might incentivize an extension of the deal through the end of 2026.

