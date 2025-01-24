Vinicius Junior has been a prime target for Saudi Arabian clubs, particularly during the last summer transfer window. With contract negotiations between the Brazilian star and Real Madrid reportedly stalling, rumors about a potential move to the Saudi Pro League have gained traction. Now, coach Carlo Ancelotti has spoken out, addressing Vinicius’ situation and a possible move away from the Spanish giants.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently reported that Al Ahli is prepared to offer an astonishing €350 million to secure Vinicius’ services. This sparked a debate about whether Real Madrid should consider parting ways with their star winger for such a lucrative deal. When asked about the situation, Ancelotti provided a reassuring response about Vinicius’ commitment to the club.

“What I know, based on direct information from the player, is that he is very happy here. And most importantly, he wants to make history at Real Madrid. He, like all of us who work here, is on the same page. We are happy at Real Madrid and want to make history,” Ancelotti stated during a pre-match press conference.

Vinicius was instrumental in Real Madrid’s recent Champions League clash against RB Salzburg, netting a brace to secure a vital win. However, he will miss the team’s next two games due to suspension. In La Liga, he was handed a two-game ban following an altercation with Valencia’s goalkeeper. Additionally, after receiving his third yellow card in the Champions League for simulation against Salzburg, he will be unavailable for the match against Brest.

Despite these setbacks, Ancelotti expressed optimism, seeing this break as an opportunity for Vinicius to recuperate and recharge. “Vinicius is the same as always, and he showed that against Salzburg. I think a break will do him good because he will have not only days to recover but also time to work and train. He will make the most of this time… and it will help him arrive fresh for March and April, the crucial moments of the season,” the Real Madrid coach said.

Is Real Madrid better without Vinicius?

With Vinicius suspended for the next two games, Ancelotti will lose one of the team main stars until the start of February when they face Espanyol for La Liga Matchday 22 of the 2024-25 season. This prompts the debate if Real Madrid is a worse or better team without Vinicius.

So far this season, Los Blancos have played six matches without the Brazilian winger, resulting in a mixed bag of results: a 2-0 loss to Liverpool, a 2-0 win over Getafe, a 2-1 defeat to Athletic Bilbao, a 3-0 victory against Girona, a 4-2 win over Sevilla, and a 4-1 triumph against Las Palmas. These outings have yielded four wins and two losses, suggesting the team can manage but remains less dynamic without him.

The recent win against Las Palmas reignited discussions among fans and pundits, with some suggesting, “Madrid knows how to live without Vinicius.” Ancelotti, however, was quick to dismiss the notion, reminding everyone of Vinicius’ value to the club.

“I think some people have forgotten that with Vinicius, we won the Champions League in Paris. And with Vinicius, we won the Champions League in London. I think some have forgotten this. Vinicius is an indisputable player, without a doubt,” Ancelotti emphasized.