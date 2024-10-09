The highly anticipated World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Venezuela could be delayed due to the threat posed by Hurricane Milton. Scheduled for Thursday, the match might be pushed to Friday as Argentina face significant travel disruptions caused by the storm. The team, currently in Florida, has encountered difficulties in traveling from Miami to Venezuela. The match is at the Estadio Monumental de Maturin.

The Argentina national team has been training at Inter Miami’s complex in Florida since Sunday. However, Hurricane Milton’s approach is complicating travel plans for Messi and Argentina. According to reports from Doble Amarilla, officials are discussing rescheduling the match, potentially moving it from Thursday to Friday. The main issue lies in the team’s inability to fly out of Miami. That’s because safety concerns surrounding the hurricane have grounded flights.

Coach Lionel Scaloni addressed the situation during a press conference on Tuesday, acknowledging the logistical hurdles. “We had asked to travel today and have been denied travel. We will travel tomorrow, weather permitting, we have no more information than that. These are things that do not depend on us, we have been unlucky,” he said.

While the match is important for both teams, Scaloni emphasized that safety is the priority. “The match is important, but security is much more important. It is an issue that worries us, and we are waiting to see at what time we can leave tomorrow. We are not sure, but it would be in the afternoon,” the coach added.

Hurricane hampering Messi and Argentina

Argentina currently sits at the top of the 2026 World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers. They have six wins and two losses from eight matches. Despite being in a strong position, the team suffered a recent setback, losing 2-1 to Colombia in their previous match. That defeat was their second in the qualifying campaign and came without their star player, Lionel Messi. The Inter Miami star was out with an ankle injury from the 2024 Copa America final.

The match against Venezuela is crucial for Argentina, as they seek to maintain their position at the top of the standings. Venezuela, ranked 40th in the latest FIFA rankings, is hosting the ninth-round match. Thus, La Albiceleste will be eager to secure a win to solidify their dominance in the qualifiers.

Lionel Messi’s return to the squad is one of the biggest talking points ahead of the match. After missing Argentina’s last two qualifiers due to injury, Messi should play against Venezuela, which could provide a much-needed boost for the team. His absence was clear during the loss to Colombia, and fans are hopeful that his return will lead Argentina back to winning ways.

However, the fitness of another key player, Alexis Mac Allister, remains uncertain. The midfielder sustained an injury while playing for Liverpool against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, making him a doubtful starter for the match. Scaloni addressed Mac Allister’s condition during the press conference but did not provide a clear update on whether he will be available for selection.

Venezuela’s challenge

Venezuela, although not as highly ranked as Argentina, will be hoping to make the most of their home advantage. The team has shown glimpses of potential in previous matches and could pose a challenge to Argentina, especially if the visitors’ travel issues continue to disrupt their preparations.

Despite their lower FIFA ranking, Venezuela will look to capitalize on any vulnerabilities in the Argentine squad, particularly if Messi or other key players are not at full strength. Nonetheless, Argentina remains the favorite, particularly with their star-studded squad and recent history of success, including victories in the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa America.

