In preparation for their next World Cup qualifying match, Argentina and Lionel Messi will base themselves in Miami, Florida. Before traveling to Venezuela, the team will use the facilities at Inter Miami’s Chase Stadium, where Lionel Messi currently plays. The decision to train there comes in light of logistical challenges and airspace restrictions for Argentine flights entering Venezuelan territory. They have been in place since March due to diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is working diligently to finalize logistics for the team’s upcoming fixtures, per TyC Sports. On Oct. 10, Argentina faces Venezuela in Maturin in Matchday 9 of the 2026 World Cup South American Qualifiers. The team’s decision to base themselves in Miami allows them to continue their training uninterrupted while awaiting travel arrangements to Venezuela.

Miami offers a familiar setting for La Albiceleste. They trained in the city earlier this year during preparations for the Copa America. The choice to use the Herons’ facilities not only provides state-of-the-art amenities. It brings Messi back to his home ground. Scaloni’s squad will use this time to refine their strategy as they look to bounce back from their recent 2-1 loss to Colombia. Argentina still leads CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying with 18 points.

Airspace closure complicates travel to Venezuela

One of the main factors driving Argentina’s decision to base itself in Florida is the ongoing closure of Venezuelan airspace to Argentine flights. The restriction in place since March 2023, stems from a diplomatic dispute between the governments of Argentina and Venezuela. This situation has previously affected Argentine clubs such as River Plate and Rosario Central. They have had to find alternate routes while participating in the Copa Libertadores.

Given these complexities, the AFA is exploring various options to ensure the national team can safely travel to Venezuela. Training in Miami provides a convenient location where the team can stay focused while final travel logistics are arranged.

Messi’s return to the squad at a crucial time

Argentine captain Lionel Messi will make his return to international duty during these qualifiers after missing the previous matches due to injury. His absence was keenly felt in Argentina’s 2-1 loss to Colombia, which marked their first defeat in the qualifying campaign. Messi’s return is crucial as the team looks to maintain its top position in the standings. That way, they can secure a direct spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Messi’s familiarity with Inter Miami’s training facilities, where he has been playing since joining MLS is expected to provide a sense of comfort for the Argentine star. It is the perfect place for Messi and his teammates to train. The national team has already used the facilities during the Copa America preparations.

Argentina’s upcoming match against Venezuela at the Estadio Monumental de Maturin is crucial for their qualification campaign. Following that, the team will return home to face Bolivia at the Estadio Monumental de River on October 15. With Messi back in the squad and the team training in top-notch facilities, Argentina will be aiming to secure six points from these two matches to solidify their lead in the standings.

