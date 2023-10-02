The ongoing injury issue with Lionel Messi has ruled him out of yet another game, this time in Chicago. Inter Miami is traveling to Soldier Field to play against the club at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. However, the Argentine superstar is not going to play, according to a new report.

Gastón Edul of TyC Sports claims Messi is not going to play in Wednesday’s contest. Instead, both the club and player target a weekend game against FC Cincinnati as the best time for more minutes. Unfortunately for MLS fans, that is just before Messi returns to Argentina for more World Cup Qualifying games.

Messi’s muscle injury has now ruled the star out for three straight games. Overall, the muscle injury is ruling Messi out of four games. Also, he withdrew from the Toronto FC game because the injury flared up. Inter Miami’s form has floundered with Messi on the sidelines unable to play. Inter Miami lost to Atlanta United in league play and to the Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup Final. Also in MLS, Inter Miami drew its two recent games.

It comes at an incredibly inopportune time for Inter Miami, which is trying to reach the MLS Cup Playoffs. With four games remaining, Inter Miami is four points outside of a wild card spot. Missing Messi for the game against Chicago could be damaging to the club’s ambitions for the playoffs.

Inter Miami quiet about Messi status for Chicago game

Despite the injury and the lack of appearances, Inter Miami has been quiet about the status of its star. That leaves the potential for the club to garner interest in its games. Messi’s appearances, or lack thereof, in Major League Soccer this season demonstrate his pull for an American audience. Tata Martino even said he thought Messi’s injury was not serious and that he may play in the US Open Cup Final.

It is time Inter Miami and Major League Soccer come clean about Messi’s injury. Keeping it under wraps is pushing fans to buy tickets in a bid to see Messi play in MLS. Ticket prices remain expensive regardless of the opponent. However, when news comes out ahead of games that Messi is not playing, people desperately try to sell games to recoup some of their spending.

Inter Miami and Major League Soccer may be trying to cash in on the Messi craze with Inter Miami. However, it is frustrating potential fans by not being clear about the status of one of the world’s most popular players.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire