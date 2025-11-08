Trending topics:
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
Comments

Messi loses key Argentina teammate as Premier League star withdraws from November call-up due to injury

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

In the coming days, top soccer stars will join their national teams for friendlies and World Cup qualifiers. Lionel Messi’s Argentina will face Angola, but they will be without a Premier League standout.

Enzo Fernandez announced this Saturday that he will not travel to Africa with his teammates due to physical issues. “I will not be available with Argentina,” said the Chelsea midfielder during an interview with ESPN. “I was just talking to the medical team because for the past four months I have had a bone edema that worsened in the last few weeks.”

These comments came after the Blues’ 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton, which allowed Enzo Maresca’s team to climb to second place in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Arsenal. Fernandez started the match and played 83 minutes before being replaced by Andrey Santos.

The Argentine midfielder later explained that the decision was not his alone but the result of a consensus between Chelsea and Argentina. “It is very good to make this decision together, always respecting the doctors and talking as a group,” he said.

Enzo Fernandez won’t be joining Argentina for November FIFA break.

Enzo Fernandez won’t be joining Argentina for November FIFA break.

Additionally, Enzo clarified that he will take the necessary time to overcome his knee issues and return to full physical condition. “In the last week I suffered a lot of pain and everyone here knows it,” he assured. “I will rest these two or three weeks, however long it takes, to recover fully. And when I am 100 percent, I will return to training and playing with my teammates.”

Finalissima between Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain reportedly faces schedule adjustment after FIFA decision

see also

Finalissima between Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain reportedly faces schedule adjustment after FIFA decision

Enzo Fernandez has clear priorities right now

At first glance, it might appear that Enzo Fernandez prioritized his matches with Chelsea over Argentina’s call-up, given that he has been playing regularly for the English side and withdrew at the last moment from the international match against Angola next Friday.

However, in the same interview, he hinted at what is truly motivating him at this moment. “We made the decision together because in the end I don’t have time to rest, there are too many games. And I believe the most important things come at the end of the season,” said Enzo.

That last statement makes Fernandez’s priorities clear. The match against Angola is Argentina’s final game in 2025, but it is only a friendly. In contrast, a much bigger challenge awaits at the end of the season: the FIFA World Cup 2026. That the midfielder is focusing on recovery now undoubtedly relates to arriving in peak condition for the tournament, where Argentina will aim to defend the title they won in Qatar 2022.

Argentina National Team TV Schedule

see also

Argentina National Team TV Schedule

Argentina’s options without Enzo Fernandez

Fernandez’s absence joins other stars who will not be available during the November international break. Emiliano Martinez was not called up by Lionel Scaloni, reportedly to give the Aston Villa goalkeeper rest and also to evaluate other keepers such as Geronimo Rulli and Walter Benitez.

Meanwhile, Franco Mastantuono also missed the list due to pubalgia, which has kept him out of recent Real Madrid matches. Fernandez’s withdrawal further limits Scaloni’s creative options in midfield.

Nevertheless, Argentina still have several alternatives in midfield. Against Angola, the coach can use players like Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Thiago Almada, Giovani Lo Celso, Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, and Giuliano Simeone. It will be Scaloni’s task to decide who earns a spot in the starting lineup, likely alongside Lionel Messi.

