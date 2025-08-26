Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Leagues Cup
Comments

Messi could return tomorrow in Leagues Cup, hints Inter Miami coaching staff ahead of Orlando City match

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

With Javier Mascherano suspended, Morales will lead the team, highlighting the staff’s collaborative approach.
© Getty ImagesWith Javier Mascherano suspended, Morales will lead the team, highlighting the staff’s collaborative approach.

On Wednesday night, Inter Miami CF will face Orlando City SC in the Florida Derby, with a place in the Leagues Cup final on the line. The big storyline: the possible return of Lionel Messi. After missing recent matches due to a muscle injury, Messi trained alongside his teammates this week, raising hopes he could be back on the field.

Assistant coach Javier Morales, filling in for the suspended Javier Mascherano, addressed the media on Tuesday and offered cautious updates. “Jordi [Alba] and Leo trained with us, and they did well. They completed the session. We’ll see how they feel during the day. Tomorrow we’ll make a decision for the match. Fortunately, they trained, and that’s a very positive sign. We just have to wait,” Morales said.

When asked whether Messi’s earlier return from injury had been rushed, Morales dismissed the idea: “I don’t think so. It’s always a joint decision with the medical staff. Sometimes things happen beyond reason. We try to do what’s best for the team but also for the player—especially for someone like Leo.”

Flexibility in coaching staff

With Mascherano suspended after being sent off in the previous round, Morales will take on more responsibility against Orlando. He emphasized the collaborative approach within the staff: “We’re a team of coaches. Lucas Pagano and Leandro Stillitano are here. We’ll surely discuss things before the game with Javier. He’s very flexible and gives us autonomy. It’s very difficult if you’re not connected, and here, we’re always connected.”

This adaptability, Morales suggested, will be crucial in ensuring the team maintains its rhythm despite the absence of its head coach on the sidelines.

Advertisement
Sergio Busquets makes things clear on leaving Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami for return to Europe

see also

Sergio Busquets makes things clear on leaving Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami for return to Europe

Respect for the rivalry

Morales also acknowledged the challenge of facing Orlando City. “They’re a good team. It’s going to be a very tough match. They’re difficult because of the way they play and how they occupy space tactically. We’ve trained well and we’ll look to adjust tactically, close down certain spaces, and see how we can hurt them,” he said.

The assistant coach didn’t shy away from underlining the stakes: “It’s our classic rival. That’s how we feel it. It’s probably the most important Clásico we’ve played so far, and it’s a semifinal of the Leagues Cup.”

Leagues Cup 2025 TV schedule and streaming info for U.S. viewers

see also

Leagues Cup 2025 TV schedule and streaming info for U.S. viewers

De Paul’s immediate impact

Morales also highlighted the boost provided by new signing Rodrigo De Paul: “Rodrigo has given us an important leap in quality, both on and off the field, with his experience and leadership. He can perform multiple roles on the pitch.”

Advertisement

With Messi and Jordi Alba possibly returning, Suárez in form, and De Paul adding fresh energy, Inter Miami enters the semifinal with high expectations. For Miami fans, the biggest question remains: Will Messi take the field in the Clásico del Sol?

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Inter Miami coach Mascherano shares bad news on Lionel Messi ahead of MLS clash vs DC United

Inter Miami coach Mascherano shares bad news on Lionel Messi ahead of MLS clash vs DC United

Javier Mascherano spoke about Lionel Messi ahead of Inter Miami’s game against DC United in Major League Soccer.

Javier Mascherano raises doubts over Lionel Messi injury: ‘We’ll see how he wakes up’

Javier Mascherano raises doubts over Lionel Messi injury: ‘We’ll see how he wakes up’

Lionel Messi returned to action against LA Galaxy and was once again decisive for Inter Miami. The Argentine came off the bench, scored the team’s second goal, and set up Luis Suárez to secure the win. Even though Messi made an impact, it was clear he wasn’t at 100% physically.

Lionel Messi’s paradise on edge? Young Inter Miami star questions Javier Mascherano’s tactics and raises eyebrows about his role

Lionel Messi’s paradise on edge? Young Inter Miami star questions Javier Mascherano’s tactics and raises eyebrows about his role

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami may be pushing for success in MLS, but not everyone in the squad is content with their role.

Ballon d’Or favorite Ousmane Dembele reveals Lionel Messi’s career-changing advice

Ballon d’Or favorite Ousmane Dembele reveals Lionel Messi’s career-changing advice

Ousmane Dembele is in the best form of his career, a serious contender for the Ballon d’Or, and has credited Lionel Messi as a key factor behind his rise.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo