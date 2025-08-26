Messi could return tomorrow in Leagues Cup, hints Inter Miami coaching staff ahead of Orlando City match

On Wednesday night, Inter Miami CF will face Orlando City SC in the Florida Derby, with a place in the Leagues Cup final on the line. The big storyline: the possible return of Lionel Messi. After missing recent matches due to a muscle injury, Messi trained alongside his teammates this week, raising hopes he could be back on the field.

Assistant coach Javier Morales, filling in for the suspended Javier Mascherano, addressed the media on Tuesday and offered cautious updates. “Jordi [Alba] and Leo trained with us, and they did well. They completed the session. We’ll see how they feel during the day. Tomorrow we’ll make a decision for the match. Fortunately, they trained, and that’s a very positive sign. We just have to wait,” Morales said.

When asked whether Messi’s earlier return from injury had been rushed, Morales dismissed the idea: “I don’t think so. It’s always a joint decision with the medical staff. Sometimes things happen beyond reason. We try to do what’s best for the team but also for the player—especially for someone like Leo.”

Flexibility in coaching staff

With Mascherano suspended after being sent off in the previous round, Morales will take on more responsibility against Orlando. He emphasized the collaborative approach within the staff: “We’re a team of coaches. Lucas Pagano and Leandro Stillitano are here. We’ll surely discuss things before the game with Javier. He’s very flexible and gives us autonomy. It’s very difficult if you’re not connected, and here, we’re always connected.”

This adaptability, Morales suggested, will be crucial in ensuring the team maintains its rhythm despite the absence of its head coach on the sidelines.

Respect for the rivalry

Morales also acknowledged the challenge of facing Orlando City. “They’re a good team. It’s going to be a very tough match. They’re difficult because of the way they play and how they occupy space tactically. We’ve trained well and we’ll look to adjust tactically, close down certain spaces, and see how we can hurt them,” he said.

The assistant coach didn’t shy away from underlining the stakes: “It’s our classic rival. That’s how we feel it. It’s probably the most important Clásico we’ve played so far, and it’s a semifinal of the Leagues Cup.”

De Paul’s immediate impact

Morales also highlighted the boost provided by new signing Rodrigo De Paul: “Rodrigo has given us an important leap in quality, both on and off the field, with his experience and leadership. He can perform multiple roles on the pitch.”

With Messi and Jordi Alba possibly returning, Suárez in form, and De Paul adding fresh energy, Inter Miami enters the semifinal with high expectations. For Miami fans, the biggest question remains: Will Messi take the field in the Clásico del Sol?