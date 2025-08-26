Trending topics:
Comments

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: Which is the highest-spending club in European soccer?

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal.
© Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal.

European soccer is home to the world’s most prominent teams—and with them, the sport’s biggest stars. Each year, the UEFA Champions League delivers world-class matchups watched by hundreds of millions of fans across the globe, fueling a highly profitable industry. It’s no surprise, then, that Europe is home to most of the highest-spending clubs in terms of annual player wages—with Barcelona and Real Madrid topping the list.

Even before the now-legendary rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the two Spanish giants were already attracting global attention whenever they faced off. With icons like Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, Romario, Rivaldo, and Ronaldinho, Los Blaugranas have spent decades battling Los Blancos, who have been represented by legends such as Alfredo Di Stefano, Raul Gonzalez, Figo, and Zinedine Zidane.

Today, that rivalry is carried on by elite talents like Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Pedri on one side, and Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, Jude Bellingham, and Thibaut Courtois on the other. With names of that caliber, it’s only natural that their salaries are sky-high.

According to L’Equipe, Real Madrid currently have the highest average annual salary per player among all European leagues, with a staggering €11.2 million (around $13 million). This figure reflects the club’s total wage bill divided by the number of professional players on the roster, so it doesn’t necessarily mean that Real Madrid have the highest overall payroll.

Real Madrid have the highest average annual salary per player in Europe.

Real Madrid have the highest average annual salary per player in Europe.

What the statistic does show is the significant investment Los Blancos have made in attracting and retaining world-class talent. That’s evident in the sizable gap between them and the second club on the list: Barcelona, whose average annual salary sits at €7.9 million.

Real Madrid reportedly ready to spend big on Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate

see also

Real Madrid reportedly ready to spend big on Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate

The Premier League’s growing financial power

The same L’Equipe study also highlights another trend beyond the Spanish giants’ dominance: the growing financial influence of the Premier League. Of the top 10 teams in the ranking, six are English clubs, with one each from Germany and France rounding out the list.

Most expensive transfers in Premier League history: From Pogba to Wirtz

see also

Most expensive transfers in Premier League history: From Pogba to Wirtz

Third place belongs to Manchester City, with an average annual salary of €7.43 million. Bayern Munich are close behind in fourth at €7.38 million. Tied for fifth are PSG and Arsenal, both with €7 million. Further down the list are Liverpool (€6 million), Manchester United (€6 million), Chelsea (€4.5 million), and Tottenham (€4.5 million).

Who are the highest-paid players at Real Madrid?

As the European club with the highest average salary per player, it’s no surprise that Real Madrid have several individuals earning massive paychecks. According to Capology (one of the sources L’Equipe used for its report), the highest-paid player at the Spanish side is Kylian Mbappe, with an annual salary of €31.25 million.

Surprisingly, second on the list isn’t one of the club’s attacking stars, but a defender—David Alaba, who earns €22.5 million per year. Behind him are Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, each earning €20.8 million annually.

Brazil will play their final two World Cup qualifying matches without Real Madrid’s Vinicius and Rodrygo, but Barcelona’s Raphinha has made the squad.

Real Madrid are monitoring Nico Paz’s future closely, with a potential return from Como expected in the summer of 2026, despite heavy Premier League interest.

After scoring his 100th goal with Al Nassr, questions have been raised about how long it took Cristiano Ronaldo to reach the same milestone at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

Ousmane Dembele is in the best form of his career, a serious contender for the Ballon d’Or, and has credited Lionel Messi as a key factor behind his rise.

