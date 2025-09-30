Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Messi chasing MLS all-time record: How many goal contributions does he need to surpass Vela’s milestone?

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Carlos Vela and Lionel Messi.
© Tim Nwachukwu/Dustin Satloff/Getty ImagesCarlos Vela and Lionel Messi.

The 2025 Major League Soccer regular season is nearing its end, and the playoff picture is gradually coming into focus. Inter Miami are already among the qualified teams, despite having several matches still to play. In those remaining games, Lionel Messi will be chasing a historic milestone currently held by Carlos Vela.

Messi is currently the top scorer in MLS this season with 24 goals, one ahead of LAFC’s Denis Bouanga and two clear of Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge. The Argentine forward reached that tally largely in the second half of the year, following his return from the FIFA Club World Cup, with multiple multi-goal performances.

But goals aren’t Messi’s only contribution to Inter Miami. He’s also been a key playmaker. In that department, he ranks second in the league with 13 assists — tied with FC Cincinnati’s Evander and trailing only San Diego FC’s Andres Dreyer (16).

Those combined numbers place Messi at the top of the goal contribution leaderboard for the 2025 MLS season. The 38-year-old star has recorded 37 direct goal involvements for the Herons in league play alone. That makes him the first player in MLS history to surpass 35 goal contributions in back-to-back seasons.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring the team&#039;s second goal during the MLS match between New York City FC and Inter Miami CF at Citi Field on September 24, 2025 in New York City.

Lionel Messi is the MLS top scorer this season.

Messi chasing Carlos Vela’s record

The 37 goal contributions Messi has this year tie him with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Josef Martinez on the all-time single-season list in MLS. However, all three trail Carlos Vela. The Mexican icon holds the all-time record with 49 goal contributions (34 goals and 15 assists in 2019 with Los Angeles FC).

Advertisement
Denis Bouanga breaks Carlos Vela’s historic record in LAFC win over Real Salt Lake

see also

Denis Bouanga breaks Carlos Vela’s historic record in LAFC win over Real Salt Lake

That leaves Messi a significant gap to close: Leo needs 12 more goals or assists in the remainder of the 2025 regular season to match Vela’s mark. With the season winding down, it’s a tough challenge — but not impossible.

Inter Miami hold a scheduling advantage over most MLS teams: they still have two games in hand after postponements due to their participation in the Club World Cup and the Leagues Cup. That gives them a total of four remaining matches in the regular season. For Messi to match Vela’s record, he’ll need to average three goal contributions per game.

What matches are left for Inter Miami?

The Herons’ four remaining regular season games could give Messi the opportunity to reach Carlos Vela’s record for most goal contributions in a single MLS season — and also allow the team to chase an even more significant collective goal.

Advertisement

Seven points behind Philadelphia Union, Inter Miami still have a chance to close the gap in the Eastern Conference standings and contend for the Supporters’ Shield, which would be the third official title in club history. Their first test comes Tuesday against Chicago Fire, followed by a home match on Saturday against New England Revolution. They’ll then host Atlanta United on October 11 and finish the regular season away at Nashville SC on October 18.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS

How to watch Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS

Inter Miami clash with Chicago Fire in a 2025 MLS regular season matchup. Find out all the key details on when, where, and how to watch this must-see game live in the USA.

Will Lionel Messi play today? Potential lineups for Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire in MLS

Will Lionel Messi play today? Potential lineups for Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire in MLS

Inter Miami take on Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer, and all eyes are on Lionel Messi.

Mascherano sets record straight to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami on Supporters’ Shield push

Mascherano sets record straight to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami on Supporters’ Shield push

After the Toronto's game, head coach Javier Mascherano set things clear to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami regarding the team's push for the 2025 Supporters’ Shield.

Slot reveals reason for leaving Mohamed Salah out of Liverpool lineup in Champions League defeat to Galatasaray

Slot reveals reason for leaving Mohamed Salah out of Liverpool lineup in Champions League defeat to Galatasaray

Prior to the Champions League defeat against Galatasaray, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot revealed why he left Mohamed Salah on the bench.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo